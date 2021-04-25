 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S.C. State men claim MEAC tennis crown
0 comments
alert

S.C. State men claim MEAC tennis crown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SCSU 2021 MEAC champs

South Carolina State earned the MEAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships; the Selection Show will be Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

 Nick Sutton, MEAC

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State won the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s tennis championship on Sunday at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center with a 4-0 win over Norfolk State in a battle of top seeds.

The Bulldogs (7-2) won their 16th overall title and their 13th in the last 16 years.

South Carolina State earned the MEAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships; the Selection Show will be Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

S.C. State women win MEAC tennis title

The Bulldogs got on the board by winning two of the three doubles matches, taking a 1-0 lead in the match after the duos of Marcelo Rodriguez/Elyes Marouani and Diego Arzaluz/Selim Ben Ali won their matches, 6-1 and 6-2, respectively.

Once singles play started, the Bulldogs took advantage in the bottom half of the lineup – with wins coming from their No. 4 and No. 6 players.

At No. 4, Omer Gorgun won 6-0, 6-0 over Ivan Ivars, while Luka Stevanovic defeated Ibrahim Abbas 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.

At that point, with S.C. State up 3-0, the Bulldogs were ahead in the No. 3 and No. 5 spots.

Ultimately, Marouani – a First Team All-MEAC selection this season -- gave the Bulldogs the clincher, taking his match 6-4, 6-1 over Santiago Rendon.

Marouani was named the tournament’s Outstanding Performer.

Hardeep Judge of South Carolina State was named Outstanding Coach.

2021 MEAC Men’s Tennis All-Tournament Team

Outstanding Performer: Elyes Marouani, South Carolina State

Outstanding Coach: Hardeep Judge, South Carolina State

Doubles

1 – Marcelo Rodriguez / Elyes Marouani, South Carolina State

2 – Andres Alcaraz / Santiago Rendon, Norfolk State

3 – Diego Arzaluz / Selim Ben Ali, South Carolina State

Singles

1 – Federico Rebecchini, Norfolk State

2 – Vasil Ivanov, North Carolina A&T State

3 – Elyes Marouani, South Carolina State

4 – Omer Gorgun, South Carolina State

5 – Ignacio Guevel, Norfolk State

6 – Luka Stevanovic, South Carolina State

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News