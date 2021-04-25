S.C. State men claim MEAC tennis crown

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State won the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s tennis championship on Sunday at the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center with a 4-0 win over Norfolk State in a battle of top seeds.

The Bulldogs (7-2) won their 16th overall title and their 13th in the last 16 years.

South Carolina State earned the MEAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships; the Selection Show will be Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

The Bulldogs got on the board by winning two of the three doubles matches, taking a 1-0 lead in the match after the duos of Marcelo Rodriguez/Elyes Marouani and Diego Arzaluz/Selim Ben Ali won their matches, 6-1 and 6-2, respectively.

Once singles play started, the Bulldogs took advantage in the bottom half of the lineup – with wins coming from their No. 4 and No. 6 players.

At No. 4, Omer Gorgun won 6-0, 6-0 over Ivan Ivars, while Luka Stevanovic defeated Ibrahim Abbas 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.

At that point, with S.C. State up 3-0, the Bulldogs were ahead in the No. 3 and No. 5 spots.