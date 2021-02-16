S.C. recruiting class ranks in HBCU top 10

7. Alabama A&M

Whenever you can get a three-star quarterback at an FCS program, you are doing something special. When you can get two, you are off the charts. The Bulldogs have the quarterback of now and presumably the future. Aqeel Glass is one of the best pro prospects at quarterback in the country and in 2019 threw for 3,600 yards and 32 touchdowns. C.J. Dixon (6-6, 220) who prepped at Jirek Prep and played at Grayson in Loganville, Ga., was ranked four stars by ESPN in 2019. Kaden McMullen from Living Word Christian in O’Fallon, Mo. is a three-star recruit who passed for 6,898 yards and 73 TDs and rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 TDs in three years of varsity.

8. Prairie View A&M

Head coach Eric Dooley and his staff have made our top 10 all three years that Dooley has been head coach. The Panthers stayed at home as 10 of the 13 signees are from the football-rich state of Texas. The Panthers were in essence 13 points away from playing in the SWAC championship game last year. PV got deeper on the line, signing three-star lineman Luis Chavarria from Episcopal in Houston, and got Morgan State transfer Allen Jones.

T-10 Howard