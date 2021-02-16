S.C. recruiting class ranks in HBCU top 10

For 15 years, Boxtorow has ranked the top HBCU FCS recruiting classes.
Thee rankings are based on research and information received from school releases, local newspaper articles and recruiting boards.
Bulldogs at No. 9
South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, now in his 19th season as head coach of the Bulldogs program, is a model of consistency. Each year, he and his staff rarely leave the Palmetto State to recruit and when names like Darius Leonard, Antonio Hamilton, Alex Brown, Temmarick Hemmingway, Javon Hargrave – okay so for Hargrave (current Philadelphia Eagle) the Bulldogs did cross the border 50 miles or so into North Carolina – are mentioned, these are all South Carolina kids currently playing in the NFL.
Ten of the Bulldogs' 12 signees are native to South Carolina. The Bulldogs addressed needs including on the offensive and defensive lines, signing seven linemen. Coach Pough feels like Ian Shark (Colleton County) and Elijah Young (Gray Collegiate Academy) can help the Bulldogs early and help protect 2019 MEAC Rookie of the Year quarterback Corey Fields.
Shark is an All-State performer and was named All-Region Offensive Lineman of the Year. Young was a first team All-State performer. Quite a few defensive backs have played for the Bulldogs and gone onto the National Football League recently, like Hamilton and Brown, and the Bulldogs signed two-star prospect Aquavious Hunter from Jefferson County in Louisville, Ga. The Bulldogs also signed three-star linebacker/athlete Adonis Davis from Blackville-Hilda.
Now, for the rest of the BoxToRow Top 10 rankings for HBCU FCS signing classes this year:
1. Jackson State
New head coach Deion Sanders came into his new job as head football coach at Jackson State with a lot of flash. He and his staff signed an impressive 23 players. His top high school signing was that of his son, Shedeur Sanders, a four-star recruit ranked the No. 12 quarterback in the country and No. 8 in Texas. He finished his prep career with 12,498 yards passing and 166 TDs. He is perhaps the first four-star quarterback to sign with an HBCU directly from high school. In addition, the Tigers signed the top JUCO player in the country in defensive back De’Jahn Warren, a four-star recruit from Lackawanna JUCO who had offers from his choice of schools including Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn. Defensive tackle Braezhon Ross is another impressive signing, a three-star recruit from Desert Pines in Las Vegas. Top FBS transfers include defensive back Isaiah Bolden from Florida State, Sanders’ son (Shilo) who transferred in from South Carolina, and Tennessee transfer linebacker Nyles Gaddy.
2. North Carolina A&T
The Aggies are the three-time defending national champions and Sam Washington and his staff had one of the stronger recruiting classes in recent memory. The Aggies are a perennial top 10 defense in FCS and of their 17 signings nine were on that side of the ball. Defensive line signings included Emmanuel Ukhueligbe, a transfer from Saddleback CC and Kyiev Bennermon a transfer from Boston College who played in all 11 games in 2019, making one start. The Aggies added offense with three-star running back Charlie Dixon (6-2, 230) from Callaway HS in Hogansville, GA. On the offensive line the Aggies add Jonathan Cannon a three-star recruit from Vance in Charlotte who had offers from Coastal Carolina and Liberty.
3. Florida A&M
Head coach Willie Simmons and staff were looking towards SWAC play in 2021 when signing this class of 20. Defensively, the Rattlers signed 13, seven of those on the defensive line. Defensive end (three-star recruit) Stephone Atkinson transferred from Western Kentucky. Defensive lineman Savion Williams is a transfer from Tennessee and was the top rated JUCO player in the class of 2019.
4. Grambling
Head coach Broderick Fobbs and staff signed three-star quarterback Noah Bodden from Christ the King in New York City. Bodden had offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, among others.
5. Bethune-Cookman
Head coach Terry Sims and his staff had one of the bigger classes, signing 20. Quarterback was an immediate need and the Wildcats went the transfer rout, signing former Arkansas-Pine Bluff quarterback Patrick Shannon just in time for SWAC play. The Wildcats also signed 14 defensive players, including six defensive backs.
6. Tennessee State
Rod Reed and his staff signed 11 of their 12 recruits during the mid-year signing period. The Tigers received some immediate help at quarterback, signing Isaiah Green a transfer from Marshall. A two-year starter who helped the Thundering Herd win a bowl game, he started all 13 games for Marshall as a sophomore, passing for 2,438 yards and 15 TDs. Three-star wide receiver Roscoe Gibson from Edison (Miami) and Vanderbilt lineman transfer Sean McMoore add to the class.
7. Alabama A&M
Whenever you can get a three-star quarterback at an FCS program, you are doing something special. When you can get two, you are off the charts. The Bulldogs have the quarterback of now and presumably the future. Aqeel Glass is one of the best pro prospects at quarterback in the country and in 2019 threw for 3,600 yards and 32 touchdowns. C.J. Dixon (6-6, 220) who prepped at Jirek Prep and played at Grayson in Loganville, Ga., was ranked four stars by ESPN in 2019. Kaden McMullen from Living Word Christian in O’Fallon, Mo. is a three-star recruit who passed for 6,898 yards and 73 TDs and rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 TDs in three years of varsity.
8. Prairie View A&M
Head coach Eric Dooley and his staff have made our top 10 all three years that Dooley has been head coach. The Panthers stayed at home as 10 of the 13 signees are from the football-rich state of Texas. The Panthers were in essence 13 points away from playing in the SWAC championship game last year. PV got deeper on the line, signing three-star lineman Luis Chavarria from Episcopal in Houston, and got Morgan State transfer Allen Jones.
T-10 Howard
Larry Scott is in his first season as head football coach at Howard and he and his staff have brought in a solid recruiting class. The jewel of the class could be three-star dual-threat quarterback Undre Lindsay from Gaffney (SC). Howard also came into SC State's backyard and got wide receiver Nahshawn Hezekiah (6-2, 205 pounds) for Lindsay to have another target. The Bison made some key defensive signings too.
T-10 Morgan State
Morgan State head football coach Tyrone Wheatley and his staff followed up the 2020 class with a solid 2021 class. Of the Bears 15 signings, six were from the Baltimore area and three were from the DMV. Offensive lineman Chance Moore is a two-star recruit from River Rouge in Redford, Mich. Joshua Graham is an athlete who the Bears see as a defensive back. He had 13 offers including an offer from Iowa State.