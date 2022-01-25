Rice, Ayers headline '22 hall of fame class

South Carolina wide receiver Sidney Rice and Wofford football coach Mike Ayers highlight the four-member South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame's induction class of 2022.

Also being enshrined are Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover and Winthrop basketball player and former UNC Charlotte director of athletics Judy Wilkins Rose.

After a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame's Induction Banquet honoring the classes of 2022 and 2020 is set for Monday, May 23, at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The 11 individuals will be forever enshrined with the Palmetto State's highest athletic honor.

Because of the COVID pandemic, there no class was named in 2021.

The SCAHOF Banquet is the largest annual celebration of Palmetto State sports stars under one roof. The traditional introduction of past inductees, the "Walk of Legends," is one of the event's highlights. The affair, which includes a reception and dinner, begins at 5:30 p.m. Table sponsorships may be purchased online at https://www.scahof.com/purchase.

The 2022 S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame class:

Sidney Rice: Sidney Rice, a Gaffney native, was a first-team All-SEC wide receiver at the University of South Carolina (2005-06). He totaled 2,233 career receiving yards, an average of 15.7 yards per reception. Rice was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 draft. He spent his career with the Vikings (2007-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (2011-13).

Mike Ayers: Mike Ayers served as head coach at Wofford from 1988 to 2017 and finished his 33-year coaching career with a record of 218-160-2. During his 30-year tenure at Wofford he led the Terriers to a 207-139-1 record. In 2003, he earned the Eddie Robinson Award as the top FCS coach after leading the Terriers to the FCS semifinals. He helped Wofford to the quarterfinals five times.

Fred Hoover: Fred Hoover, who was hired by legendary coach Frank Howard, served as trainer of the Clemson football team for 40 years (1959-98) and began working the sidelines seven years prior to the existence of Howard's Rock. Hoover worked 446 consecutive football games and he was estimated to have supervised 4,500 Clemson football practices.

Judy Wilkins Rose: Judy Wilkins Rose is a Blacksburg native and played basketball at Winthrop before eventually moving into coaching and athletics administration at UNC Charlotte. She helped Winthrop to one AIAW national tournament, three AIAW regional tournament appearances, and the South Carolina AIAW championship. Following college she entered the basketball coaching profession. She was named head women's basketball coach at UNCC in 1975 and led the 49ers to three 20-plus wins campaigns over her seven seasons.

The 2020 S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame Class (originally announced on Feb. 18, 2020):

In 1976, Roberta Williams became the first female athlete to receive a full scholarship at South Carolina State University when she was signed to play basketball. When her career ended four years later in 1980, the Charleston and Burke High School graduate had become the most prolific scorer in SC State basketball history. Also, she is today the only SC State basketball player whose jersey has been retired. Williams scored more than 3,000 points during her career, and was the team's leading scorer three times.

Following her basketball career, Williams spent 20 years as a teacher in the Charleston Public Schools and is currently a volunteer assistant basketball coach at her high school alma mater (Burke High). She is a member of the SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2019, she was recognized as a basketball pioneer by the WNBA Hall of Fame.

C.J. Spiller, a two-time first-team all-ACC running back, played at Clemson University and was recognized as an unanimous All-American (2009) after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Todd Ellis finished his career at the University of South Carolina as the all-time leading passer and winningest quarterback in Gamecock history. He rewrote the school's passing records.

One of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history, Gaylord Perry left his mark on the Limestone College baseball team as the program's founder and first head coach. He led the Saints for four seasons, compiling an 81-57 (.587) mark and three 20-win seasons.

Hilton Head native Dan Driessen played for five teams in his 15-year big-league career. He is best known as a member of the Cincinnati Reds "Big Red Machine" of the 1970s.

After a standout career at the University of South Carolina where he pitched from 1974-77 and recorded a career mark of 15-3 including College World Series appearances in 1975 and '77, Ed Lynch was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 22nd round of the 1977 Major League Baseball Draft.

Named all-state and a Shrine Bowl participant from Columbia's Spring Valley High, Peter Boulware, a defensive end at Florida State, earned consensus All-America honors. One of six defensive ends selected to Sports Illustrated's all-20th century college football team, Boulware, who was converted to linebacker, was selected as Football News' national defensive player of the year.

