Report: Deshaun Watson requests trade

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, wasn’t just disgruntled about the way Houston went about its coaching search. He was also upset that owner Cal McNair did not take his opinion into account when hiring general manager Nick Caserio, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Texans, who had years of woes at quarterback before drafting Watson, don't want to part with the talented 25-year-old who led the NFL in yards passing this season. But so far they have been unable to change his mind about his desire to leave.

They traded up to select Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft after he led Clemson to its first national title since 1981. Houston was desperate to find a franchise quarterback after starting eight players at the position in the three seasons before he was drafted.

Watson has found support from many players around the league in recent weeks concerning his desire to be traded, including from one of the greatest players in franchise history.