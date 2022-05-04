REGION SPORTS: OP's Christian Rutland signs with Limestone

Orangeburg Prep's Christian Rutland signed Tuesday to attend Limestone University, where he will run cross country and track and field.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 6, Ben Lippen 5

Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game giving up four runs on four hits and striking out seven to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 6-5 win over Ben Lippen Monday.

Hits from Katherine Lambrecht, Payton Schurlknight and Prestan Schurlknight along with a sacrifice fly from Ryn Grubbs helped the Lady Indians take a 3-0 lead in the first. Orangeburg Prep extended its lead in the third when Erin Holliday connected on a single that scored Anna Beth Lambrecht and Prestan Schurlknight. A double in the fourth by Payton Schurlknight led to the Lady Indians final run after she scored on a passed ball.

Leading 6-1 in the seventh inning, the Lady Indians gave up four runs before Skylar Stillinger threw to Katherine Lambrecht who threw to Prestan Schurlknight to record the final out.

Prior to the game, seniors Stillinger, Holliday, Grubbs and Anna Beth Lambrecht were recognized. Orangeburg Prep is scheduled to play at home Monday, May 9 against Laurence Manning and Tuesday May 10 against Wilson Hall.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 8, Ben Lippen 7

McKenzie Johnson had a walk-off grounder that scored Payton Bordenkecher to help lead Orangeburg Prep to an 8-7 win over Ben Lippen Monday.

Trailing 7-6 in the seventh, Natalie Hall reached on an error and stole second. Bordenkecher was hit by a pitch before Emma Grace Burleson reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Hall.

Hannah Lambrecht finished the game with two hits, a run scored and an RBI; Callie Hartzog had a single, run scored and RBI; Hall had a single, and RBI and two runs scored; Burleson had a hit and RBI; Johns had a hit and run scored and Kaydence McClendon had a hit, run scored and an RBI.

Johnson earned the victory in the circle allowing three hits and striking out two batters.

SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Wade Hampton (H) 3, Edisto 2

Chesnee 2, Woodland 2 (Chesnee wins 3-2 on PKs)

BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Northside Christian Academy 11, Orangeburg Prep 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 16, North 6 (North at Great Falls Thursday in elimination game)

Barnwell 17, Lake Marion 2

Lake View 3, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 1

