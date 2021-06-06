PC baseball season comes to end

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Presbyterian College baseball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday as the Blue Hose dropped an elimination game to Indiana State, 9-2, in the Nashville Regional of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
PC finished the season 22-23 overall, while the Sycamores advanced to another elimination game on Sunday afternoon.
Notables
Eric Toth notched a pair of hits, including a home run, for the Blue Hose to collect his 14th multi-hit game of the season, second-most on the team.
- Toth's fourth-inning homer was Presbyterian's 47th of the season, which tied for the team's second-most in a season in the program's DI era.
- He also finished the 2021 season with hits in each of the last six games. Toth had a team-high 43 runs driven in and 53 hits.
- Chris Veach tossed the final 3.0 innings, allowing one earned run to finish the 2021 season with a team-best 2.70 ERA.
How it happened
- The Sycamores jumped out to an early lead, tallying four in the first and two in the second for a 6-0 edge.
- Toth got PC on the board in the top of the fourth with a towering two-run homer to left field.
- Indiana State restored its six-run cushion with a run in the fourth and another in the sixth.
- The Sycamores rounded out the afternoon's scoring with a run in the last of the eighth.