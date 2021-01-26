Panthers a 'sleeper' in Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

Fitterer's comments came after he was asked if he'd be interested in trading for Watson.

Fitterer wouldn't specifically address Watson or any other player, saying "before we do anything outside, I need to find out who we have here." But he made it clear the Panthers will explore all options to upgrade a team that has failed to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Finding a long-term solution at quarterback will be a top priority for Fitterer, who was hired away from the Seattle Seahawks by owner David Tepper on Jan. 14.

"I want someone who can lift the players around them, someone who gives you an opportunity to win when the game is on the line in the fourth quarter," Fitterer said of his ideal QB. "Someone that has the leadership qualities that when they walk into the building they know that is the person in charge. Those are the most important things.

"Then you get into the decision-making, the intelligence, the arm strength and accuracy, but really when it comes down to it, it's the leadership and ability to compete and win when the game is on the line."

Fitterer said he believes in drafting a quarterback every year. The Panthers have the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft this year.

