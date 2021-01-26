Panthers a 'sleeper' in Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

Deshaun Watson has made it clear he wants out of Houston and there are reportedly several teams interested in trading for one of the NFL's budding superstars at the quarterback position.
In addition to Watson's preferred landing spot with the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets could be in the mix, along with three "sleepers," according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
“Carolina Panthers, I’m hearing, would gauge interest if he was indeed on the market,” Fowler said this past week on ESPN's Get Up. “This is a team that wasn’t completely sold on Teddy Bridgewater – they’ve sort of made that clear.”
Bridgewater just finished the first of three-year deal worth $66 million, but the Panthers struggled during Matt Rhule's first campaign.
Another franchise that could make a move for Watson is the Chicago Bears, per Fowler.
"I know there are people in that building that are very high on Deshaun Watson,” Fowler said. “Even though they passed on him in 2017, general manager Ryan Pace could maybe get a mulligan.”
And the final darkhorse made the playoffs this season and recently moved on from former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.
“Washington Football team is another that is mentioned as going to be busy this offseason trying to get their future quarterback,” Fowler said.
Watson's relationship with Houston's front office is deteriorating, according to insiders, and many have deemed it unsalvageable.
“Teams are calling,” ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano said. “Right now, Houston is taking the position that they still think they can get it fixed. They haven’t even hired a coach yet. They’re hoping that he cools down and they don’t have to trade him. Right now, people around Watson don’t think it’s salvageable and they’ll end up having to (trade him). Look, the Jets are going to run that same offense. They’re bringing in Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator ... If you’re the Jets you have to think two first-rounders this year, two first-rounders next year.
“The way (Watson’s) contract is structured, he is scheduled to earn $10.5 million next year. If you trade for him, that is the cap hit for Deshaun Watson. Yes, it goes up to $35 million, $37 million after that. But for next year, you’d get Deshaun Watson for the price of an off-ball linebacker.”
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that while Watson has not asked for a trade, the Texans are willing to listen to pitches from interested franchises. They would need considerable assets in return, however.
Watson signed a mega contract extension with the Texans in September worth $160 million.
During a news conference this past week, the Panthers' new general manager, Scott Fitterer, said he plans to "be in on every deal."
Fitterer's comments came after he was asked if he'd be interested in trading for Watson.
Fitterer wouldn't specifically address Watson or any other player, saying "before we do anything outside, I need to find out who we have here." But he made it clear the Panthers will explore all options to upgrade a team that has failed to make the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
Finding a long-term solution at quarterback will be a top priority for Fitterer, who was hired away from the Seattle Seahawks by owner David Tepper on Jan. 14.
"I want someone who can lift the players around them, someone who gives you an opportunity to win when the game is on the line in the fourth quarter," Fitterer said of his ideal QB. "Someone that has the leadership qualities that when they walk into the building they know that is the person in charge. Those are the most important things.
"Then you get into the decision-making, the intelligence, the arm strength and accuracy, but really when it comes down to it, it's the leadership and ability to compete and win when the game is on the line."
Fitterer said he believes in drafting a quarterback every year. The Panthers have the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft this year.