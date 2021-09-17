PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL : Furman takes on N.C. State

North Carolina State looked sharp in its opener only to fall flat in its marquee nonconference road game that included a pair of key season-ending injuries.

And with the six-time Atlantic Coast Conference champions looming on the schedule, Dave Doeren needs his Wolfpack to regroup quickly in Saturday's home game with Furman.

"They're the players that need to play better, I'm the coach that needs to coach better, I own that," Doeren said. "And I look at it as a great opportunity to make our team better. There's a lot of football left for us to be excited about, and it starts this week."

N.C. State (1-1) opened with a 45-0 win against South Florida, an all-around sharp performance that had Doeren praising his team's maturity. That raised expectations for last weekend's trip to Mississippi State from the Southeastern Conference.

But the Wolfpack gave up a game-opening kickoff for a touchdown and trailed the entire way in a 24-10 loss that included losing all-ACC linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan to season-ending injuries.

Now comes the matchup with the Paladins, ranked No. 25 in this week's Championship Subdivision coaches poll, followed by a visit from No. 6 Clemson.