PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Furman over Citadel; Wofford falls

SPARTANBURG — Zach Williams kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:38 left and Walker Gliarmis missed a 41-yarder at the buzzer as Samford held off Wofford 27-24 on Saturday.
Gliarmis made a 31-yard field goal to tie it at 24 with 4:43 left.
Jay Stanton rushed 12 times for 130 yards and Liam Welch completed 26-of-41 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 2-2 Southern), which won its seventh straight in the series. Welch also rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Furman 24, The Citadel 14
GREENVILLE — Furman used two big plays in the first quarter to grab a quick lead and never looked back, posting a 24-14 victory over The Citadel in Southern Conference play on Saturday.
The Citadel took advantage of a Furman turnover to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Marquise Blount forced a Jace Wilson fumble that was recovered by the Bulldogs' Saul Diaz at the Furman 31-yard line. Four plays later Jaylan Adams scored on a 1-yard run. It took three plays for Furman (4-2, 2-1) to get even — a Wilson-to-Ryan Miller scoring strike covered the final 58 yards. After The Citadel turned the ball over on downs at the Paladins' 10-yard line, Dominic Roberto raced 90 yards for a TD on first down and a 14-7 Furman lead with 1:56 left in the opening quarter.
Timmy Bleekrode's 21-yard field goal was the only scoring in the third quarter, giving Furman a 17-7 lead. Adams' second 1-yard TD run pulled the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) within 17-14 just 2 seconds into the final quarter. The Citadel was forced to punt and lost two fumbles on their next three possessions. Furman took a two-score lead with 3:36 left to play on Devin Abrams' 1-yard TD run.
Roberto finished with 132 yards on 12 carries for the Paladins.
Adams completed 9 of 17 passes for 123 yards with one interception. He also ran for 118 yards on 35 carries.
Davidson 70, Presbyterian 35
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Louis Colosimo threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Davidson dominated the middle quarters in rolling to a 70-35 victory over Presbyterian in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.
Davidson (4-1, 3-0) trailed 8-7 after one quarter before scoring 21 straight points. Coy Williams second short TD run started the Wildcats' surge. Colosimo followed with a 64-yard scoring strike to Jackson Sherrard and a 71-yard TD run to put the Paladins up 28-8 with 6:35 remaining in the first half. Ren Hefley sandwiched two TD passes around a third scoring run by Williams — this one a 29-yarder — and the Blue Hose (2-4, 0-3) trailed 35-22 at halftime. They would get no closer.
Davidson stretched its lead to 56-22 after three quarters on Dylan Sparks' 27-yard TD run and scoring strikes from Colosimo to Mark McCurdy and Sherrard, covering 26 and 27 yards, respectively.
Presbyterian's Hefley, who came in averaging just under 400 yards passing with 21 TDs through the first five games, completed 32 of 56 passes for 298 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. Jalyn Witcher caught eight passes for 106 yards and a TD, his ninth this season.
Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5
CHARLESTON — Jack Chambers threw for 357 yards and four scores and Charleston scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and went on to beat Hampton 35-5 on Saturday.
Chambers broke it open throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kale Anderson on the Buccaneers' (2-3, 1-2 Big South Conference) first drive of the second half for a 21-3 lead.
Chambers concluded a five-play, 98-yard drive with a 19-yard scoring pass to Ja'Rell Smith with 7:15 left in the third quarter.
Cayden Jordan caught six passes for 152 yards for Charleston Southern.
Jett Duffey threw for 107 yards for Hampton (2-4, 0-2).
Newberry 14, Catawba 7
NEWBERRY -- Redshirt-senior Dre Harris posted a pair of rushing touchdowns on the night as the Newberry College football team (5-2, 4-1 SAC) handed the Indians of Catawba College (4-1, 1-1 SAC) their first loss of the year by a 14-7 margin inside the friendly confines of Setzler Field on Saturday.
The Wolves bested the Indians in nearly every statistical category, but the standout number was the 80 yards the Wolves held the conference leading rushing attack to.
Catawba was only able to muster 165 yards of offense, most of which came in the first half as the Wolves were able to hold them to under 30 yards on every drive in the second thirty minutes of action. Harris threw for 173 yards on the evening as he was able to complete 11 of his 18 attempts in the contest. Redshirt-senior Bryson Woodruff would prove to be his favorite target on the evening, catching four passes for 45 yards, including a hefty 37-yard pickup.
But it was the ground game that truly sparked the Newberry offense on the evening, an attack that was led by redshirt-sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) who finished the evening with 129 yards on the ground, including a 29-yard scamper. Harris was the second leading rusher on the evening for the Scarlet and Gray as he was able to rack up 75 yards on the ground, tallying both the touchdowns for the Wolves on the night.
Other S.C. scores
- Albany State 28, Benedict 6
- Erskine 24, Bluefield State 19
- Mars Hill 32, Limestone 3
- North Greenville 42, Delta State 34