PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Furman over Citadel; Wofford falls

Charleston Southern 35, Hampton 5

CHARLESTON — Jack Chambers threw for 357 yards and four scores and Charleston scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and went on to beat Hampton 35-5 on Saturday.

Chambers broke it open throwing a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kale Anderson on the Buccaneers' (2-3, 1-2 Big South Conference) first drive of the second half for a 21-3 lead.

Chambers concluded a five-play, 98-yard drive with a 19-yard scoring pass to Ja'Rell Smith with 7:15 left in the third quarter.

Cayden Jordan caught six passes for 152 yards for Charleston Southern.

Jett Duffey threw for 107 yards for Hampton (2-4, 0-2).

Newberry 14, Catawba 7

NEWBERRY -- Redshirt-senior Dre Harris posted a pair of rushing touchdowns on the night as the Newberry College football team (5-2, 4-1 SAC) handed the Indians of Catawba College (4-1, 1-1 SAC) their first loss of the year by a 14-7 margin inside the friendly confines of Setzler Field on Saturday.

The Wolves bested the Indians in nearly every statistical category, but the standout number was the 80 yards the Wolves held the conference leading rushing attack to.