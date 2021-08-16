Orangeburg's Houser signs with Serbian basketball team

Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Bruinettes basketball player Erin Houser this past week left Orangeburg to begin her professional basketball career in Serbia.

Having played college basketball at North Carolina Central and Coker University, the 6-foot-2 forward competed in an open combine for former college players during the summer of 2020 in Atlanta. International team scouts, along with WNBA team scouts, attended and made notes on various prospects.

Recently, Houser got the call that ZKK (Zenski Kosarkaski Klub) Duga Sabac, a member team of the A League, based in Sabac, Serbia, wanted her to sign a contract and join their roster.

According to Houser's family in Orangeburg, her flight landed in Serbia on Monday and she joined team workouts on Tuesday. Season games for ZKK Duga Sabac begin in September.

Houser was the region player of the year and was named sll-state while at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. She played in 24 games her freshman season at North Carolina Central before transferring to Coker in Hartsville.