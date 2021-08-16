Orangeburg's Houser signs with Serbian basketball team

Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Bruinettes basketball player Erin Houser this past week left Orangeburg to begin her professional basketball career in Serbia.
Having played college basketball at North Carolina Central and Coker University, the 6-foot-2 forward competed in an open combine for former college players during the summer of 2020 in Atlanta. International team scouts, along with WNBA team scouts, attended and made notes on various prospects.
Recently, Houser got the call that ZKK (Zenski Kosarkaski Klub) Duga Sabac, a member team of the A League, based in Sabac, Serbia, wanted her to sign a contract and join their roster.
According to Houser's family in Orangeburg, her flight landed in Serbia on Monday and she joined team workouts on Tuesday. Season games for ZKK Duga Sabac begin in September.
Houser was the region player of the year and was named sll-state while at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. She played in 24 games her freshman season at North Carolina Central before transferring to Coker in Hartsville.
While at Coker, Houser averaged 9.6 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game in 25 games during her sophomore campaign. In her junior season, she averaged 9.3 points per game, playing in 26 games. In her senior season of 2019-20, Houser started 25 of 26 games she played in, averaging 30.9 minutes, with a team-high 12.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and .3 blocks per game. She pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds in a January, 2020 game at UVA-Wise.
Houser was named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Second Team in 2020 for her efforts and play. She was also named to the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.
During her time at Coker, Houser was coached by Hartsville native and former University of South Carolina great Shannon Johnson, a 2004 US Olympic gold medalist with Team USA and former WNBA player. Johnson left coaching at Coker in 2020 for a position with Nike under their Project WIN program, Women In Nike.