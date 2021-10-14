ORANGEBURG TD CLUB: 'Remarkable journey' for Coastal Carolina football

“There were questions of whether we could do this, and to be honest, you have all the confidence in the world but you don’t really know until you embark on something like this. We pushed forward, with great leadership from our athletic staff, president and board of trustees.”

Coastal was forced to go through a two-year transition period that made it ineligible for either the FCS playoffs or an FBS bowl game. Hogue said the school used that time to build the program for the future.

“It’s not something you can just jump right into,” Hogue said. “In 2016, our record was 10-2, but we could not go to the playoffs. That next year was our first in FBS competition. We opened the year with a win over UMass, but then started to struggle.”

The Chanticleers went 3-9, as current head coach Jamey Chadwell was named interim when head coach Joe Moglia had to resign due to health issues.

“We earned our first Sun Belt victory in Moscow, Idaho,” Hogue said. “We defeated the University of Idaho 13-7 in a hard-fought game. Afterwards, I found Jamey and he hands me the game ball for our first conference win, and I told them this would be the first of many.”

Hogue said they continued to lay the foundation in 2018 and 2019 leading up to the 2020 season.