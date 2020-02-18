ON THE SIDELINES: McClendon staying with Gamecocks

McClendon staying
with Gamecocks
South Carolina assistant Bryan McClendon remains a member of the Gamecock football staff, and former South Carolina linebacker Rod Wilson is set to join the staff, GamecockCentral.com is reporting.
McClendon drew looks from multiple NFL teams this offseason and even turned down more than one opportunity at the professional level. He interviewed with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for the team's vacant wide receivers coach position but is now expected to stay at South Carolina.
With McClendon returning for the 2020 season, he will continue coaching the team's wide receivers, the position he has held under Will Muschamp since the 2015 season.
Bobby Bentley is expected to return to coaching the team's running backs in 2020, with new staff addition Joe Cox remaining at tight ends, the position he was hired to coach. Mike Bobo will coordinate the offense and take the lead on coaching the quarterbacks.
On Friday morning, following the university board of trustees' approval of new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker's contract, athletics director Ray Tanner noted that Muschamp would be hiring "another coach within a week."
That coach is expected to be Wilson, a former Cross High School and Gamecocks linebacker, who had a 7-year playing career in the NFL and has most recently been a special teams assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs through their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Tuesday college
basketball games
Claflin (W) at Livingstone, 5:30 p.m.
Gamecocks knock UConn
out of AP top five, end streak
NEW YORK (AP) — Connecticut's record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women's basketball poll is over.
The Huskies fell to sixth Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut's run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.
You have free articles remaining.
The longest current streak now is held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies' run by routing Connecticut last Monday night. The Huskies' three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon. South Carolina earned 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor received two and Oregon one.
Connecticut's streak may have continued had fourth-ranked Stanford not had a miracle finish to beat Colorado on Sunday. The Cardinal trailed by three with 12 seconds left when Kiana Williams tied the game. She then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer.
The Cardinal moved up four spots in the poll. Louisville moved into fifth after knocking off then-No. 4 NC State on Thursday.
Maryland, UCLA, Mississippi State and NC State rounded out the first 10 teams.
Princeton re-entered the Top 25 this week, coming in 25th. Tennessee fell out of the poll.
Big 12 teams own
2 of 3 top spots
(AP) Baylor and Kansas just keep winning, setting up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.
The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday.
The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.
Kansas beat West Virginia and Oklahoma last week.
The Bears and Jayhawks both have business to handle before they collide Saturday, though. Kansas got a visit from Iowa State to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night while Baylor will visit Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
If both win, it would set up one of the biggest games in the history of the Ferrell Center.
San Diego State (26-0) remained the nation's last unbeaten team and was No. 4 in the latest poll, while Dayton (23-2) climbed one spot to fifth after wins over Rhode Island and Massachusetts and a rough week for then-No. 5 Louisville.
The Cardinals lost to Georgia Tech and Clemson to plummet to No. 11, but they weren't the only ranked team to lose to an unranked foe Saturday. Auburn fell at Missouri, Seton Hall lost to Providence, Butler lost at Georgetown, Illinois lost at Rutgers, Houston fell at SMU, Texas Tech fell at Oklahoma State and LSU was beaten on the road by Alabama.
Throw in then-No. 14 West Virginia's loss to Baylor and nine ranked teams were beaten. Eight lost to unranked opponents, the most in a single day this season.