 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North native Tatum to coach Allen women's basketball
0 comments
alert

North native Tatum to coach Allen women's basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Toccara Tatum

Tatum

COLUMBIA -- Allen University director of athletics Dr. Jerome Fitch named Toccara Tatum as the new head women's basketball coach.

Tatum, a native of North and former standout at North High School, is bringing her talents home to South Carolina to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets women’s basketball program. She comes to Allen after three years at Piedmont International University, where she served as the head coach. She has 19 years of experience with girls' basketball across the Carolinas.

“Ms. Tatum has a strong history with women’s basketball on and off of the court,” said Dr. Ernest McNealey, Allen University president. “Her dedication to student-athletes and her track record of paving new pathways for women athletes will serve our women’s basketball program well as we take on NCAA Division II.

"I want to thank the Dr. Ernest McNealey, Dr. Jerome Fitch and the Athletic Committee for the opportunity to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets and be a part of the AU family as we transition into the NCAA Division II," Tatum said.

Former North standout Tatum named Piedmont International head women's basketball coach

Tatum earned her bachelor of science in business administration, with an emphasis in marketing, from Ferrum College in 2005. She then earned a master of science in sports management with a concentration in athletic administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

Prior to her coaching career, Tatum was a distinguished player when she was at Ferrum, receiving a host of awards including WBCA Division III All American, 2005 NCAA Division III National Assist Leader, USA South Player of the Year and VaSID All-State Women's Basketball First Team.

North's Rowe signs with Piedmont International's men's basketball and track programs

Her talents took her on to semipro basketball, where she played for the San Jose Spiders in the Women’s National Basketball League before the league’s dismantling.

Holiday Discount at TheTandD.com

Allen University currently sponsors 11 intercollegiate programs and was selected as the newest provisional member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II effective for the 2020-21 academic year in July 2020.

The Lady Jackets will open their season on Jan. 9 at home against Albany State University.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach
College

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach

  • Updated

Lovie Smith was introduced in March 2016 as the coach who would turn around the Illinois football program after years of mediocrity and embarrassment. After five seasons, the Illini still are spinning their wheels, and without seeing significant progress under Smith, the university announced Sunday that it has cut ties with him. Smith never had a winning season in Champaign, going 17-39 ...

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest
College

Coach K not the first with concerns about basketball in a pandemic, but he’s the loudest

  • Updated

Just because Mike Krzyzewski says it, the entire college basketball world is required by statute to come to a screeching halt so Very Serious People can parse What It All Means. This is true even when Krzyzewski openly pondering the moral dilemma of playing college basketball during an uncontrolled pandemic Tuesday night wasn’t actually anything that hasn’t already been said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News