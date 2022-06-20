North Greenville highlights six teams in rankings

GREENVILLE – With the 2021-22 athletic season completed, there were several Conference Carolinas programs that ended the season ranked in national polls, none higher the North Greenville team that finished No. 1 after capturing the 2022 NCAA Division II Baseball National Championship.

The Crusaders, who finished the season 54-10, were ranked atop the final Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division II Poll with 240 points. They also topped the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll with 475 points and all 19 first-place votes while UNC Pembroke received votes in the poll.

In the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) women’s rankings, Mount Olive finished the season at No. 51 with a 17-3 record. Francis Marion was also ranked coming in at No. 72 with a 14-6 record. The Trojans were also ranked 10th in the Southeast region rankings.

In the men’s final national ranking, five league programs were ranked, led by Belmont Abbey at No. 21 with a 19-6 record. Barton finished the season at No. 28, followed by Mount Olive (37), Francis Marion (46) and Emmanuel (54).

2022 NCBWA Division II Top 25

1. North Greenville 54-10

2. Point Loma 51-10

3. Southern Arkansas 47-13

4. Rollins 43-17

5. Angelo State 51-14

6. West Chester 36-15

7. Southern New Hampshire 46-12

8. Tampa 44-13

9. Illinois Springfield 48-11

10. Columbus State 46-13

11. Colorado Mesa 43-17

12. Wingate 48-10

13. Central Missouri 46-9

14. Azusa Pacific 38-19

15. Lenoir-Rhyne 46-13

16. Augustana (S.D.) 47-13-1

17. Molloy 40-15

18. Henderson State 40-17

19. Saint Leo 36-17

20. West Texas A&M 39-19

21. Quincy 33-9

22. East Stroudsburg 41-20

23. Millersville 42-14

24. Davenport 36-23

25. Minnesota State 39-9

Receiving votes: Cal State Monterey Bay (38-17) 36 points; Wayne State (Mich.) (37-19) 34 points; Nova Southeastern (36-17) 29 points; UNC Pembroke (38-17) 28 points; Valdosta State (31-16) 12 points; Seton Hill (33-19-1) 7 points; Northwest Nazarene (31-12) 6 points; Texas A&M Kingsville (33-20) 6 points; Charleston (W.Va.) (40-18) 1 point; Northeastern State (38-18) 1 point; St. Edward's (32-25) 1 point.

Dropped out: Augustana (S.D.) (11th); Trevecca Nazarene (13th); Valdosta State (22nd); Delta State (25th).

