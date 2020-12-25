No. 9 Coastal can finish perfect with Saturday bowl win

No. 23 Liberty (9-1, Independent) faces No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0, Sun Belt) in the Cure Bowl in Orlanda, Florida, at noon Saturday on ESPN.

Top players

Liberty: Dual-threat junior QB Malik Willis has passed for 2,040 of his 2,847 yards of total offense and 20 of his 30 touchdowns. He averages 316.3 yards of offense per game and ranks 11th nationally.

Coastal Carolina: Redshirt freshman QB Grayson McCall ranks 36th nationally in total offense with 2,643 yards, including 2,170 passing to tie for 21st in that category. He's a finalist for the Manning Award and was a semifinalist for several other honors.

Notable

Liberty: The Flames have posted their best regular season in school history and look to finish with a second consecutive bowl win. They went 2-1 against the Atlantic Coast Conference, losing to bowl-bound North Carolina State after beating Syracuse and Virginia Tech.