 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 9 Coastal can finish perfect with Saturday bowl win
0 comments
alert

No. 9 Coastal can finish perfect with Saturday bowl win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coastal Carolina Troy Football

Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (6) and teammate Will McDonald (66) celebrate Heiligh's touchdown against Troy in Troy, Ala.

 AP

No. 23 Liberty (9-1, Independent) faces No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0, Sun Belt) in the Cure Bowl in Orlanda, Florida, at noon Saturday on ESPN.

Top players

Liberty: Dual-threat junior QB Malik Willis has passed for 2,040 of his 2,847 yards of total offense and 20 of his 30 touchdowns. He averages 316.3 yards of offense per game and ranks 11th nationally.

Coastal snubbed for New Year's Day bowl
COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Chanticleers survive 42-38 scare against Troy

Coastal Carolina: Redshirt freshman QB Grayson McCall ranks 36th nationally in total offense with 2,643 yards, including 2,170 passing to tie for 21st in that category. He's a finalist for the Manning Award and was a semifinalist for several other honors.

Notable

Liberty: The Flames have posted their best regular season in school history and look to finish with a second consecutive bowl win. They went 2-1 against the Atlantic Coast Conference, losing to bowl-bound North Carolina State after beating Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Unbeaten Coastal gets upset over BYU

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers have made history in multiple ways this season. They've completed the first unbeaten regular season in school and Sun Belt history (8-0), including Top-25 wins over then-No. 8 BYU and No. 21 Louisiana and Power 5 win over Big 12 Kansas in the opener. Coastal shares the Sun Belt championship with Louisiana after Saturday's game was cancelled due to COVID-19-related issues.

Last time

First bowl meeting between the schools. The former Big South Conference foes have split 14 meetings. They were scheduled to play on Dec. 5 before the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions in the Flames' program.

Bowl history

Liberty: The Flames beat Georgia Southern in last year's Cure Bowl and were the third FBS team to win a bowl in their first season at the top level.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers will make their first bowl appearance in school history and mark their first-ever neutral site game.

Holiday Discount at TheTandD.com
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach
College

Lovie Smith is out as Illinois football coach

  • Updated

Lovie Smith was introduced in March 2016 as the coach who would turn around the Illinois football program after years of mediocrity and embarrassment. After five seasons, the Illini still are spinning their wheels, and without seeing significant progress under Smith, the university announced Sunday that it has cut ties with him. Smith never had a winning season in Champaign, going 17-39 ...

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?
College

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?

  • Updated

The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport. The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other. The ...

LZ Granderson: If Supreme Court rules against NCAA athlete compensation, the fight must not end
College

LZ Granderson: If Supreme Court rules against NCAA athlete compensation, the fight must not end

  • Updated

What makes someone a professional? Is it the mere distribution of a paycheck or are there other factors, such as the person’s unique level of expertise or their contributions to a company or enterprise? It makes sense that a multibillion-dollar industry is only a multibillion-dollar industry because of the competency of professionals and not a collection of “amateurs.” This the moral, and ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News