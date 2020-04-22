No. 1 prospect decommits from Clemson football
The nation's No. 1 high school football prospect in the 2021 class is no longer committed to Clemson, according to reports by Rivals.com and multiple other media outlets.

Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman from Corona (Calif.) Centennial backed off his pledge to Clemson on Tuesday, something that had been rumored for some weeks.

Foreman visited Clemson and fell in love with the place, returned with his parents and decided to make his commitment.

But rumors started leaking out that he wanted to take other visits, something Clemson’s coaching staff does not allow for committed prospects.

According to a source cited by Rivals, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Miami and many other schools have continued to pursue Foreman through his Clemson commitment.

But the one school that needs to be watched the closest is USC, Rivals reports.

Foreman has friends and former Corona Centennial teammates on the Trojans’ roster.

Another source told Rivals that USC is absolutely considered the new frontrunner in his recruitment and that “they’re going to have a good class.”

Foreman has been compared to Ohio State superstar defensive end Chase Young, who is expected to be the second overall pick in the NFL Draft that starts Thursday.

