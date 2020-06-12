MLB Draft: 2 Tigers, 2 Gamecocks are drafted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLEMSON -- Two 2020 Tigers were selected on the second and final day of the MLB draft on Thursday.

Clemson’s two draft picks tied for 10th most in the nation and tied for third most in the ACC. The draft was only five rounds (160 picks), 35 rounds less than previous years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened 2020 season.

Junior lefthander Sam Weatherly was selected in the third round (No. 81 overall) by the Colorado Rockies and sophomore righthander Spencer Strider was picked in the fourth round (No. 126 overall) by the Atlanta Braves.

Weatherly (Howell, Mich.), Clemson’s highest-drafted pitcher since 2014 (Daniel Gossett), was a third-team All-American and Clemson’s Friday starter in 2020. He had a 2-0 record with an 0.79 ERA, .096 opponents’ batting average and 43 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched over four starts. He had at least eight strikeouts in all four starts and at least 10 strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

In his career, Weatherly is 4-0 with a 3.48 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 106 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched over 33 appearances (nine starts). He was the first Tiger chosen by the Rockies since 2013 (Scott Firth).