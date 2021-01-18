Meyer believes he can win with Jags

"Who we pick at that quarterback spot, that's going to be one of the most important decisions I've made in my lifetime, along with the partnership of our owner and general manager. ... I see some elite quarterbacks out there right now."

Owner Shad Khan is switching to a coach-centric model that will mean Meyer could have as much input, or more, as the general manager.

"The head coach really has to lead the kind of players he wants, the kind of team we need to be," said Khan, who added the next GM could be announced in the next week or so. "And the general manager, myself, we have to support that vision. Somehow, someway that had been lost, and the idea here is really more about transparency, collaboration, teamwork and accountability."

Meyer clearly has a vision to upgrade Jacksonville's football facilities. The Jaguars are one of the few NFL teams remaining that practice at their stadium. They don't have traditional offices, much room to expand or any of the elaborate amenities others enjoy.