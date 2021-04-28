Mahoney dominates in 9-5 victory over The Citadel

They'd have seven extra base hits and score in four of the eight innings they batted.

Clarke meanwhile reached in all five of his plate appearances — two doubles, a single and two walks — and scored three of the team’s nine runs.

“It starts with Brady Allen and Wes Clarke. When they’re going well, it seems like everything falls into place behind them. They both were tremendous tonight,” Kingston said. “When they’re going well and other guys are following suit we have a chance to be really good.”

The story of the game, though, was Mahoney, who gave the Gamecocks their second-longest outing by a pitcher this season.

He threw a career-high 94 pitches, 63 strikes, as his ERA dipped to 1.10 and he allowed just one runner into scoring position all night with a single and a walk in the eighth in his first extended action this year.

“He attacked the strike zone and had really good command and control. He only had the six strikeouts but got a lot of early contact cause his fastball has a lot of movement and got a lot of quick outs. He got in a great rhythm," Kingston said.