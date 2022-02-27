Lucas glad to be home; Carolina assistant will be stressing giving total effort

Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Sterling Lucas was introduced as the newest member of the University of South Carolina football staff on National Signing Day.

Lucas will coach defensive ends and outside linebackers for the Gamecocks after spending the past season as the assistant defensive line coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before that, Lucas spent six seasons coaching in the Baltimore Ravens organization.

“(Sterling) will be a great resource for the players we have in our program,” South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer said during an introductory press conference. He’s a great recruiter, a South Carolina native, Orangeburg-Wilkinson grad and one of the ones we let get away while I was an assistant here.”

Lucas chose to play college football at N.C. State, where he played four seasons totaling 167 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

“I want to start out with how appreciative I am of Coach Beamer for allowing me this opportunity,” Lucas said. “I have a great respect for Coach White, having worked with him in the past (at N.C. State). I want to thank my coaches going back to Orangeburg. My parks and rec coaches and high school coaches that gave me that foundation to be where I am today. I’m happy to be home.”

Lucas said the decision to come to South Carolina was a "no-brainer."

“My relationship with Coach White, and just seeing in the first year what these guys were able to do, it was a great opportunity to come back home,” Lucas said. “Being in the NFL the last six years, I know what coaches expect and I know what it takes to get to the next level.”

After being hired Jan. 14, Lucas had the chance to sit down with some of the current defensive players that he would be coaching before heading out on the road to finish the late recruiting cycle.

“I told our outside linebacker group that the one thing we were going to do is lead the Southeastern Conference in effort at opposition,” Lucas said. “If you’re doing everything at full speed, we can clean up everything else. It was awesome getting a chance to be with my position group and meeting those guys. They are very much excited and I am as well.”

Despite spending the last six seasons in the NFL, Lucas said he is no stranger to recruiting.

“As a player (at N.C. State) I was always hosting guys for official visits,” Lucas said. “For me, it’s just about relationships, just being yourself and being genuine with people.”

Lucas said Beamer took him on a recruiting trip shortly after he got the job.

“I started out pretty hot, they had me riding on a private plane the first day,” Lucas said with a smile. “Obviously I was with the head coach, and that was awesome. The next day I was on the road driving about six hours, so I got humbled pretty fast. Right now, I’m just going to high schools, meeting coaches and building relationships and gathering information. Obviously we want players that can help us win at this level.”

When asked what he remembered about South Carolina football, Lucas smiled and tried to start the Game-Cock chant with the members of the media gathered.

“I remember coming to a game in high school,” Lucas said. “The stadium, the atmosphere, Sandstorm ... it was crazy. I’m excited about getting to coach at Williams-Brice Stadium."

South Carolina is scheduled to open spring practice Tuesday, March 15. The annual Garnet and Black Spring game will be held Saturday, April 16, and will be held at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.

