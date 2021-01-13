Lawrence sends in-game salute to Smith

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith came into the 2020 season looking to make a statement, and his play has all but cemented him as a legend.
The versatile wideout churned out a senior campaign for the ages, etching his name at the top of several records while winning every award his name was attached to, including the Heisman Trophy.
Smith entered the CFP National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes leading the FBS in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. And just as he had all year, Smith dominated on the biggest stage and made it look easy; by halftime, Smith had already caught 12 passes for 215 yards with three touchdowns.
Clemson quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence recognized Smith’s impressive performance at the break. He sent a message to Alabama star via Twitter.
“@DeVontaSmith_6 playing like a Heisman - Salute!!!” Lawrence tweeted.
Smith exited early in the second half with a finger injury. He finished the night with a game-high 12 receptions on 15 targets for 215 yards (17.9 average) and three touchdowns helping the Crimson Tide roll to a 52-24 victory and claim their sixth national title in the Nick Saban era.
Smith entered the CFP title game with 3,750 yards throughout his four-year Crimson Tide career. Through 12 games this season, the senior from Amite, La., had totaled 223 receptions for 3,750 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging 16.8 yards per reception.
Now a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith is a former four-star signee and was rated as the ninth-best wide receiver prospect in the 2017 class, per the 247Sports Composite. As a freshman, his game-winning touchdown reception in overtime to beat Georgia in the national championship game will live forever in Alabama football lore.