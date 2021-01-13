Lawrence sends in-game salute to Smith

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith came into the 2020 season looking to make a statement, and his play has all but cemented him as a legend.

The versatile wideout churned out a senior campaign for the ages, etching his name at the top of several records while winning every award his name was attached to, including the Heisman Trophy.

Smith entered the CFP National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes leading the FBS in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. And just as he had all year, Smith dominated on the biggest stage and made it look easy; by halftime, Smith had already caught 12 passes for 215 yards with three touchdowns.

Clemson quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence recognized Smith’s impressive performance at the break. He sent a message to Alabama star via Twitter.

“@DeVontaSmith_6 playing like a Heisman - Salute!!!” Lawrence tweeted.

Smith exited early in the second half with a finger injury. He finished the night with a game-high 12 receptions on 15 targets for 215 yards (17.9 average) and three touchdowns helping the Crimson Tide roll to a 52-24 victory and claim their sixth national title in the Nick Saban era.