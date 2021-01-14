Lawrence adds Bowden Trophy to list of honors

CLEMSON — The Bobby Bowden Trophy Selection Committee announced that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named the winner of the 2020 Bobby Bowden Trophy.

The honor is given annually to the college football player who epitomizes a student-athlete of faith and conducts himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community.

Lawrence won the award among a pool of finalists that included Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Lawrence will accept the award in a closed ceremony on Saturday at the annual Clemson Football awards banquet.

Lawrence becomes the third Clemson player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 2003. Clemson has produced three of the last five Bobby Bowden Trophy winners, as quarterback Deshaun Watson won the award following the 2016 season and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collected the honor for 2018.