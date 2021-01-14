 Skip to main content
Lawrence adds Bowden Trophy to list of honors
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Lawrence adds Bowden Trophy to list of honors

CFP Matchups Football

In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, against Notre Dame, in Charlotte, N.C.

 Brian Blanco, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLEMSON — The Bobby Bowden Trophy Selection Committee announced that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named the winner of the 2020 Bobby Bowden Trophy.

The honor is given annually to the college football player who epitomizes a student-athlete of faith and conducts himself as an exemplary model in the classroom, on the field, on the campus and in the community.

Lawrence won the award among a pool of finalists that included Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Lawrence will accept the award in a closed ceremony on Saturday at the annual Clemson Football awards banquet.

Lawrence becomes the third Clemson player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 2003. Clemson has produced three of the last five Bobby Bowden Trophy winners, as quarterback Deshaun Watson won the award following the 2016 season and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collected the honor for 2018.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments that resulted in finalist selections for the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Lawrence was selected in September as an AFCA Good Works Team honoree for his service in local communities.

For non-playoff teams, important NFL offseason begins

This past spring, he and his now-fiancée launched a relief fundraiser to provide direct assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in both Upstate South Carolina and in his hometown of Cartersville, Ga. Lawrence also played a leadership role alongside teammates Mike Jones Jr., Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher in the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration in June.

Here is a list of Bobby Bowden Award winners:

2003: Jason Wright, Northwestern

2004: Billy Bajema, Oklahoma State

2005: D. J. Shockley, Georgia

2006: Carl Pendleton, Oklahoma

2007: Jacob Tamme, Kentucky

2008: Stephen McGee, Texas A&M

2009: Colt McCoy, Texas

2010: Christian Ponder, Florida State

2011: Case Keenum, Houston

2012: Ashton Richardson, Auburn

2013: Jake Matthews, Texas A&M

2014: Bryce Petty, Baylor

2015: Ty Darlington, Oklahoma

2016: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2017: Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

2018: Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

2019: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

2020: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

