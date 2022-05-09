HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Branchville advances to championship round

After outscoring its opponents 37-3 in its first two games, Branchville entered Monday's District Final needing to win one game to advance to the Class A Lower State bracket.

The Yellow Jackets played host to Lamar, a team they defeated last week 16-1.

"I told our guys this would not be the same Lamar team we faced last week," Branchville head coach Sandy Dukes said.

Lamar capitalized on early walks and errors to score three runs in the top of the first inning. The Silver Foxes added another run in the second to build a quick 4-0 lead.

Branchville struggled to get its offense going until the fourth inning. The Yellow Jackets used a hit and two walks to load the bases. Lamar walked in a run before Chandler Looper connected on a two-out single to cut the deficit to 4-3. Branchville added one more on a ground-out to tie the game at 4-4 heading to the fifth.

Lamar scored a run in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead, but Branchville answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Blake Connor connected on a triple to score Nate Bauer and Jonathan Looper snuck a single through the infield to score the go-ahead run.

The Silver Foxes had one more chance in the seventh, putting two runners in scoring position with one out. Branchville pitcher Ronnie Nester got a strikeout and then fielded a come-backer to the mound that he flipped to first for the final out.

"I was telling the coaches after the game, maybe we needed a game like this," Dukes said. "These high school boys only remember their last game. If we advance any further in the Lower State, it's going to be games like this, not blowouts."

Branchville advances to the Class A Lower State championship round, where they will travel to face either Johnsonville or Lowcountry Prep Thursday.

