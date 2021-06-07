Half of the baseball regionals move into Monday

Carter Putz homered twice, including a grand slam, and Niko Kavadas went deep for the fifth time in the regional to lead the Irish to the supers for the first time since 2002, also the last time they reached the CWS.

Kavadas said he and his teammates are still upset they weren't a top-eight national seed. The top eight play at home in the super regionals if they win their regionals. Kavadas said the snub provides fuel for what he assumes will be a series at Mississippi State.

"We feel like this next weekend should've been here," Kavadas said. "That's going to light a fire under us, and we're going to find a way to go into Mississippi State and go 2-0."

Texas is in the super regionals for the second time since 2018 — there was no tournament last year because of COVID-19. The Longhorns beat Fairfield 12-2 behind Pete Hansen's 13 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings

Fairfield, the small Jesuit university in Connecticut, earned national attention with its 27-0 start, and it entered the national tournament 37-3. With the Stags coming from the lightly regarded Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and having lost twice in their league tournament, there was some question whether they would be selected to the 64-team field.