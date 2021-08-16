H-K-T standout to play for Apprentice School

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler graduate Kaytwan Shuler began his education and college football at The Apprentice School in Newport News, Va. this past week.

The 6-foot-1, 250-pound lineman was a two-time Region 3-A All-Region performer. On offensive line in his senior season, Shuler graded out at 91%.

At H-K-T, he was a team captain and carried a 3.3 grade-point average.

The Apprentice School Builders play in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. The Builders are coached by former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year Vincent Brown, who played at Morgan State.

