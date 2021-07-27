Former Gamecock RB says move to hometown Falcons a 'dream come true'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Gamecock Mike Davis couldn't wait to check in for his first training camp with his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm here early," Davis said Tuesday. "I think that speaks for a lot. I got here about 8. I'm just ready to go."

Davis, former University of South Carolina RB, had an edge over many of his new teammates. He could pack light for a short drive.

"This is all I have, my backpack," the running back said. "Home is nothing but 30 or 50 minutes from here."

Davis, a native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, in metro Atlanta, was the biggest addition for the cost-cutting Falcons in the offseason. He signed a $5.5 million, two-year deal after leading the Carolina Panthers with 642 yards rushing and six touchdowns last season.

Davis was the perfect fit for an Atlanta team looking to energize its lackluster running game.

"I feel like everybody always dreams of playing at home," Davis said. "Growing up, I was a Falcons fan. Alge Crumpler, (Michael) Vick, I've seen everything growing up. So of course the Falcons were my dream team and to actually play for the Falcons is a dream come true."