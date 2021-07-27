 Skip to main content
Former Gamecock RB says move to hometown Falcons a 'dream come true'
Former Gamecock RB says move to hometown Falcons a 'dream come true'

Falcons Football

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis is shown after arriving for NFL football training camp in Flowery Branch, Ga., Tuesday. 

 Curtis Compton, AO

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. —  Former Gamecock Mike Davis couldn't wait to check in for his first training camp with his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm here early," Davis said Tuesday. "I think that speaks for a lot. I got here about 8. I'm just ready to go."

Davis, former University of South Carolina RB, had an edge over many of his new teammates. He could pack light for a short drive.

"This is all I have, my backpack," the running back said. "Home is nothing but 30 or 50 minutes from here."

Davis, a native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, in metro Atlanta, was the biggest addition for the cost-cutting Falcons in the offseason. He signed a $5.5 million, two-year deal after leading the Carolina Panthers with 642 yards rushing and six touchdowns last season.

Davis was the perfect fit for an Atlanta team looking to energize its lackluster running game.

"I feel like everybody always dreams of playing at home," Davis said. "Growing up, I was a Falcons fan. Alge Crumpler, (Michael) Vick, I've seen everything growing up. So of course the Falcons were my dream team and to actually play for the Falcons is a dream come true."

Davis started 12 games after Christian McCaffrey, limited by ankle and shoulder injuries, played only three games.

The Falcons are starting over at running back after finishing next-to-last in the league with their average of 3.7 yards per carry, ahead of only Pittsburgh's 3.6. Atlanta did not bring back its top three running backs — Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith.

Qadree Ollison, a 2019 fifth-round pick, and Cordarrelle Patterson, also a wide receiver and return specialist, are among the other candidates to earn playing time at running back.

