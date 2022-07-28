 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wofford, Citadel picked to finish at bottom of SoCon

ETSU running back Jacob Saylors has been named the Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Chattanooga defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell has been tabbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in voting by the league’s nine head coaches. For the second straight season, the coaches and media both selected Chattanooga to win the SoCon title.

 The coaches also selected all-conference first and second teams and were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes or teams in the voting process.

Chattanooga is the preseason pick to win its first league title since 2015 after going 6-5 overall and 5-3 in league play last season. The Mocs, who spent eight weeks in the national rankings last season and handed ETSU its lone league loss.

Defending SoCon champion ETSU is the runner-up. The Bucs went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in league play last season, entering the national polls after stunning Vanderbilt in week one and never leaving.

Mercer finished third in the preseason poll followed by Furman, Western Carolina, Samford and VMI

The Citadel and Wofford were listed as the bottom two teams.

First team offense

QB         Tyler Riddell, R-So., ETSU

RB         Jacob Saylors, Sr., ETSU

RB         Ailym Ford, Jr., Chattanooga

OL         Tavon Matthews, Jr., ETSU

OL         Anderson Tomlin, R-Sr., Furman

OL         Pearson Toomey, R-Jr., Furman

OL         John Thomas, Jr., Mercer

OL         McClendon Curtis, Sr., Chattanooga

OL         Tyler Smith, R-Jr., Western Carolina

TE         Ryan Miller, 5th, Furman

WR        Will Huzzie, R-Jr., ETSU

WR        Raphael Williams, R-So., Western Carolina

 

First team defense

DL         Jalen Porter, R-Jr., ETSU

DL         Devonnsha Maxwell, Sr., Chattanooga

DL         Jay Person, Jr., Chattanooga

DL         Micheal Mason, Sr., DL, Wofford

LB          Nathan East, Gr., Samford

LB          Ty Boeck, Sr., Chattanooga

LB          Stone Snyder, Sr., VMI

DB         Destin Mack, Sr., The Citadel

DB         Mike Price, R-Jr., ETSU

DB         Travis Blackshear, R-Sr., Furman

DB         Lance Wise, Jr., Mercer

First team specialists

PK         Tyler Keltner, Jr., ETSU

PK         Jerry Rice, R-Jr., VMI

P           Jack Culbreath, Jr., VMI

LS          Robert Soderholm, R-Sr., VMI

RS         Jacob Saylors, Sr., ETSU

 

Second team offense

QB         Seth Morgan, R-Jr., VMI

RB         Dominic Roberto, R-Jr., Furman

RB         TJ Jones, Sr., Western Carolina

OL         Tereis Drayton, Jr., The Citadel

OL         Fred Norman, R-So., ETSU

OL         Joe Schreiber, R-Jr., ETSU

OL         Gavin Orr, Gr., Samford

OL         Colin Truett, Jr., Chattanooga

OL         Jarvis Chandler, R-Jr., VMI

OL         Al Hogan, 5th, Wofford

TE         Aidan Twombly, Jr., VMI

WR        Ty James, R-So., Mercer

WR        Leroy Thomas, Sr., VMI

 

Second team defense

DL         Carson Hatchett, Jr., The Citadel

DL         Cameron Coleman, R-Sr., Furman

DL         Solomon Zubairu, Jr., Mercer

DL         Eric Weaver, R-Sr., VMI

LB          Marquise Blount, Sr., The Citadel

LB          Isaac Dowling, So., Mercer

LB          Kam Jones, Sr., Chattanooga

DB         Alijah Huzzie, R-So., ETSU

DB         CaMiron Smith, Sr., Chattanooga

DB         Aljareek Malry, Sr., VMI

DB         Andreas Keaton, So., Western Carolina

 

Second team specialists

PK         Richard McCollum, Jr., Western Carolina

P           Trey Turk, So., Mercer

P           Bradley Porcellato, Gr., Samford

LS          Colin Springer, 5th, Wofford

RS         Calvin Jones, So., Western Carolina

SoCon Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Chattanooga (5) 

2. ETSU (2) 

3. Mercer (1) 

4. Furman (1) 

5. Western Carolina 

6. Samford 

7. VMI 

8. The Citadel 

9. Wofford 

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

