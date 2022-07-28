Wofford, Citadel picked to finish at bottom of SoCon

ETSU running back Jacob Saylors has been named the Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Chattanooga defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell has been tabbed the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in voting by the league’s nine head coaches. For the second straight season, the coaches and media both selected Chattanooga to win the SoCon title.

The coaches also selected all-conference first and second teams and were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes or teams in the voting process.

Chattanooga is the preseason pick to win its first league title since 2015 after going 6-5 overall and 5-3 in league play last season. The Mocs, who spent eight weeks in the national rankings last season and handed ETSU its lone league loss.

Defending SoCon champion ETSU is the runner-up. The Bucs went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in league play last season, entering the national polls after stunning Vanderbilt in week one and never leaving.

Mercer finished third in the preseason poll followed by Furman, Western Carolina, Samford and VMI

The Citadel and Wofford were listed as the bottom two teams.

First team offense

QB Tyler Riddell, R-So., ETSU

RB Jacob Saylors, Sr., ETSU

RB Ailym Ford, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Tavon Matthews, Jr., ETSU

OL Anderson Tomlin, R-Sr., Furman

OL Pearson Toomey, R-Jr., Furman

OL John Thomas, Jr., Mercer

OL McClendon Curtis, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Tyler Smith, R-Jr., Western Carolina

TE Ryan Miller, 5th, Furman

WR Will Huzzie, R-Jr., ETSU

WR Raphael Williams, R-So., Western Carolina

First team defense

DL Jalen Porter, R-Jr., ETSU

DL Devonnsha Maxwell, Sr., Chattanooga

DL Jay Person, Jr., Chattanooga

DL Micheal Mason, Sr., DL, Wofford

LB Nathan East, Gr., Samford

LB Ty Boeck, Sr., Chattanooga

LB Stone Snyder, Sr., VMI

DB Destin Mack, Sr., The Citadel

DB Mike Price, R-Jr., ETSU

DB Travis Blackshear, R-Sr., Furman

DB Lance Wise, Jr., Mercer

First team specialists

PK Tyler Keltner, Jr., ETSU

PK Jerry Rice, R-Jr., VMI

P Jack Culbreath, Jr., VMI

LS Robert Soderholm, R-Sr., VMI

RS Jacob Saylors, Sr., ETSU

Second team offense

QB Seth Morgan, R-Jr., VMI

RB Dominic Roberto, R-Jr., Furman

RB TJ Jones, Sr., Western Carolina

OL Tereis Drayton, Jr., The Citadel

OL Fred Norman, R-So., ETSU

OL Joe Schreiber, R-Jr., ETSU

OL Gavin Orr, Gr., Samford

OL Colin Truett, Jr., Chattanooga

OL Jarvis Chandler, R-Jr., VMI

OL Al Hogan, 5th, Wofford

TE Aidan Twombly, Jr., VMI

WR Ty James, R-So., Mercer

WR Leroy Thomas, Sr., VMI

Second team defense

DL Carson Hatchett, Jr., The Citadel

DL Cameron Coleman, R-Sr., Furman

DL Solomon Zubairu, Jr., Mercer

DL Eric Weaver, R-Sr., VMI

LB Marquise Blount, Sr., The Citadel

LB Isaac Dowling, So., Mercer

LB Kam Jones, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Alijah Huzzie, R-So., ETSU

DB CaMiron Smith, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Aljareek Malry, Sr., VMI

DB Andreas Keaton, So., Western Carolina

Second team specialists

PK Richard McCollum, Jr., Western Carolina

P Trey Turk, So., Mercer

P Bradley Porcellato, Gr., Samford

LS Colin Springer, 5th, Wofford

RS Calvin Jones, So., Western Carolina