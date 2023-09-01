No. 14 Utah beats Florida 24-11

SALT LAKE CITY — Bryson Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks on Utah’s first play of the game, rushed for another score and No. 14 Utes beat Florida 24-11 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams. Nate Johnson split time at quarterback with Barnes for the Utes with usual starter Cam Rising still recovering from a knee injury in the Rose Bowl.

Wake Forest gets past Elon 37-17

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mitch Griffis threw for three touchdowns to open his tenure as Wake Forest’s fulltime starting quarterback and help the Demon Deacons beat Elon 37-17. The fourth-year passer is taking over after the transfer of star Sam Hartman to No. 13 Notre Dame.

Furman gets 45-10 win over Tennessee Tech

Travis Blackshear returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage and Dan Scianna had a 67-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter to help Furman beat Tennessee Tech 45-10 in the season opener for both teams. Dominic Roberto scored on a pair of 9-yard runs for Furman. The Paladins defense — which led the FCS in takeaways (29) and interceptions (18) last season — forced six Tennessee Tech turnovers (four interceptions and two fumble recoveries) and got a fourth-down stop in its own territory late in the third quarter with a 24-10 lead.

Charleston Southern survives

North Greenville's upset bid

CHARLESTON — JD Moore ran for 105 yards on 17 carries and his 49-yard run late set up Charleston Southern’s lone touchdown and the Buccaneers escaped Division-II level North Greenville for a 13-10 win. Autavius Ison ran it in from the 3-yard line to give Charleston Southern its first lead of the game at 13-10 with 7:10 remaining. On the the ensuing drive, North Greenville quarterback Dylan Ramirez connected with Shanye Monsanto for 29 yards facing fourth-and-27. Ramirez ran six yards to Charleston Southern’s 3-yard line with eight seconds to go with no timeouts left. In attempting to spike the ball to stop the clock, lineman Cale Swift committed a false start penalty and a 10-second runoff ended it.

Arizona State gets 24-21 win

over Southern Utah

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jaden Rashada threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and Arizona State withstood a more than two-hour weather delay to beat Southern Utah 24-21 early Friday in coach Kenny Dillingham’s coaching debut. T

North Carolina State beats UConn 24-14

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a 24-14 road win over UConn in the season opener for both teams. The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of 4 and 8 yards.

Limestone takes loss against West Georgia 21-19

CARROLLTON, Ga. – The Limestone University football team dropped a 21-19 decision at the hands of No. 22 West Georgia during the season opener on Thursday evening at University Stadium.