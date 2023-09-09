Coastal Carolina 30, Jacksonville St. 16

CONWAY (AP) — Jared Brown accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help Coastal Carolina pull away from Jacksonville State 30-16. Grayson McCall tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Brown that stretched the Chanticleers’ lead to 23-9 late in the third quarter. Brown broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run with 12:16 left that capped the scoring for Coastal Carolina (1-1). Zion Webb completed 9 of 18 passes for 150 yards for Jacksonville State (2-1).

Campbell 56, The Citadel 7

CHARLESTON (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in leading Campbell to a 56-7 rout of The Citadel. Williams completed 24 of 32 passes and had a 3-yard touchdown run. He connected with eight receivers, led by Ezeriah Anderson who finished with five catches and a touchdown. Chris McKay Jr. and Lamagea McDowell combined for 136 yards on the ground and a touchdown run apiece for Campbell (1-1). Dustin Fletcher threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Trottier in the first quarter for The Citadel (0-2).

Presbyterian 48, Va.-Lynchburg 17

CLINTON (AP) — Tyler Wesley threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns, two to Dominic Kibby, and Presbyterian pulled away after a weather delay to defeat Division III Virginia-Lynchburg 48-17. Ronald Stephens had a scoop and score of a blocked punt to pull the underdogs within 20-17 early in the third quarter. Then after the delay Wesley had touchdown passes of 20 yards to Cincere Gill and 14 yards to Kibby sandwiched around his 1-yard run in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Ty Englehart had an 11-yard TD pass to Dylan Boone in the fourth quarter. The offense rolled up 511 yards. Presbyterian’s defense was dominant, especially in the second half. The Dragons had 165 yards on offense but only eight came in the second half.

William & Mary 23, Wofford 6

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – On a rainy Saturday evening, the Wofford College football team was defeated 23-6 by William & Mary at Zable Stadium. The Tribe, ranked #4 in the nation, scored first and had a 20-6 lead at the half. The Tribe added a field goal in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

Wofford opens the season at 0-2, while William & Mary is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the CAA. The Terriers were led by Ryan Ingram who had 58 rushing yards on 12 carries. The Tribe was led by Darius Wilson with 12-of-24 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown. Malachi Imoh added 90 rushing yards.

Other scores

W. Alabama 27, Limestone 13

Benedict 34, Edward Waters 0

Shorter 28, Erskine 7

Allen 49, Columbus State 0

North Greenville 24, Newberry 14