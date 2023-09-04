South Carolina did not have the start to its 2023 football season that it wanted in Saturday night’s 31-17 loss to UNC and to make matters worse several key Gamecock starters and reserves exited the game early with injuries and did not return.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke on his teleconference Sunday night and gave the latest on several of those players.

“Injury-wise, we’re beat up, to say the least,” Beamer said. “Guys that didn’t finish the game last night were Nick Emmanwori. I would say he is questionable this week. Juice Wells I would say is questionable this week. Cason Henry will be out this week. He’s probably going to be out for a while. And Mo Kaba will be out for a while. And out of respect for him, I’ll comment more on that as we get into the week as well. So had some critical injuries last night. That was evident. And we have to overcome it. Got a young team that has to continue to get better, and they will.”

Additionally, Beamer gave the latest on wide receiver Ahmarean Brown, who played most of the game but exited in the second half as well as freshman offensive lineman Markee Anderson, who is listed as a backup on the depth chart but did not make the trip to Charlotte.

“Markee had a little bit of a setback late in the week that prevented him from (traveling) — he was going to travel, was going to be the backup, had a little bit of an injury in practice,” Beamer said. “I’d say Markee is questionable for this week, and Ahmarean I would say is probable.”