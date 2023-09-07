Texas and Alabama will someday meet as Southeastern Conference rivals bidding for league supremacy.

Just not quite yet.

The 11th-ranked Longhorns (1-0), who are on their last hurrah in the Big 12 Conference before joining the SEC next season, visit the No. 3 Crimson Tide (1-0) on Saturday night in a game that lacks only the league stakes. The winner enters or remains firmly in the national championship conversation.

The loser remains among the favorites in their respective leagues. It's certainly a better barometer for where both teams stand than their blowout openers.

"It's a great opportunity for our team to see kind of where you're at as a football team," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "Everybody wonders that all the time."

It's also a chance to help redeem the SEC, which had opening flops from LSU, South Carolina and Florida last weekend.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is trying to restore his proud program to its glory days as national contenders. Sarkisian has been there before, having served as Saban's offensive coordinator during the Tide's 2020 national championship run.

But he emphasized the key to winning Saturday night was in the preparation "to put yourself in position to win."

"I think that's what we have to make sure that we do, and I think we've got a mature enough team that can do that," Sarkisian said.

His Longhorns nearly pulled off an upset of the Tide last season before falling 20-19 on Will Reichard's field goal with 10 seconds left. It wouldn't be as big an upset this time.

"It's an opportunity to show what Texas is all about," Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron said. "This is a brotherhood that we created. We just want to go out there and win."

Texas tight end JT Sanders said last year's close call "was definitely a confidence builder."

Texas is 3-6 in true road games under Sarkisian. In their last SEC game on the road, the then-15th-ranked Longhorns fell 40-21 to Arkansas.

"If we don't come out there with the right mindset, we're definitely going to get whipped," Sanders said.

REPLACING RUNNERS

Both teams are replacing first-round NFL draft picks in the backfield. Texas running back Bijan Robinson was picked eighth, four spots ahead of Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs.

Highly touted freshman CJ Baxter started the Longhorns' opener and had a 32-yard run before going down with an injury. He has practiced this week. Three other Texas backs ran for at least 40 yards. Alabama counters with veterans Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, along with some younger backs.

WORTHY MATCHUP

The game should feature some battles between one of the Big 12's best receivers, Xavier Worthy, and Alabama's star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. But Texas slot receiver Jordon Whittington had five catches in the first quarter of last season's game, and the Longhorns added Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell to the mix.

Alabama defensive backs Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key are both battling injuries, leaving their status uncertain.