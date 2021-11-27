SEC FOOTBALL: Alabama gets past Auburn in OT

AUBURN, Ala. — John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give No. 3 Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory over rival Auburn on Saturday, rescuing the Crimson Tide’s national title hopes.

It was the first overtime in the Iron Bowl.

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry tipped away T.J. Finley's pass in the final OT and Young hit Metchie just as he did in the previous one.

Alabama (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5) dropped their fourth straight game after smothering Young and the Tide's prolific offense most of the way.

Young capped a 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to freshman Ja’Corey Brooks — his third catch and first touchdown this season — with 24 seconds left in regulation.

Young converted a fourth-and-7 to Jahleel Billingsley, followed by two incompletions under pressure for an offense that had been held in check for 59 minutes.

No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns, including two to tight end Brock Bowers, and No. 1 Georgia finished its undefeated regular season by overwhelming Georgia Tech (3-9) in Atlanta.

Georgia (12-0) gained momentum for next week's much-anticipated Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 3 Alabama in Atlanta. It is the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982, when they capped a streak of three consecutive SEC championships with tailback Herschel Walker.

Georgia, which began the day leading the nation with its averages of 7.5 points and 236 yards allowed, posted its third shutout while giving up only 171 yards.

Florida 24, Florida State 21

Anthony Richardson came off the bench and led Florida over rival Florida State in Gainesville that made the Gators bowl eligible a week after firing coach Dan Mullen.

Richardson replaced turnover-prone Emory Jones early in third quarter and played significant snaps for the first time in a month. The dynamic freshman completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter that gave the Gators (6-6) some breathing room in a tight game.

Dameon Pierce took over from there, going untouched for a 2-yard score after running around and through the Seminoles (5-7). His touchdown came four plays after Pierce was penalized 15 yards for continuing to participate without a helmet; it was ripped off during an 8-yard run. Pierce finished with 62 yards on the ground.

Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 21

Hendon Hooker threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards to lead Tennessee to a season-ending Southeastern Conference victory over Vanderbilt in Knoxville.

Jabari Small rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Volunteers (7-5, 4-4) grabbed bragging rights over their intrastate rival Commodores (2-10, 0-8).

Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

