SC STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs fall to Hornets in OT

South Carolina State's chances of a return trip to the Celebration Bowl took a major hit Saturday after a 27-24 overtime loss to Delaware State.

"We lost the conference championship today," SC State head coach Buddy Pough said following the loss. "We're at the point now where we'll play out the string (of games) left on the schedule."

South Carolina currently sits at the bottom of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after back-to-back losses to Morgan State and the Hornets.

"It's an uneasy sensation for us," Pough said. "We haven't had this happen in a while. It won't be pretty the next couple of weeks, but that's where we're at."

The Bulldogs struggled offensively for much of the first half punting on four of their five possessions. SC State finished the game 0-for-8 on third down conversions.

"I think it's awful," Pough said of the inefficiency. "It's probably a large portion of why we couldn't move the football."

Like much of the season, SC State found itself playing from behind as Delaware State was able to open a 10-0 lead midway through the first half.

With just over five minutes left before halftime, SC State receiver Justin Brown-Smith took a reverse 48 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Hornets lead to 10-7.

Delaware State pushed the lead back to 10 with a touchdown right before the half.

"We gave up that scoring drive right before the half," Pough said. "That was probably the difference in the game."

SC State opened the second half with a 25-yard touchdown strike from Tyrece Nick to Shaquan Davis.

Delaware State tried some trickery with a jump-pass at the goal line that gave the Hornets a 24-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

After a Gavyn Zimmerman field goal, the SC State defense was able to get a stop giving the Bulldogs a chance to tie the game with 1:51 remaining in the game. Nick, who was playing for the injured Corey Fields Jr., completed three passes including a 19-yard touchdown to Jordan Smith to send the game to overtime.

In the overtime, Nick threw an interception on the first play, and Delaware State drove the ball to the one-yard line before lining up to kick the game-winning field goal.

"I thought it was sad, that we throw an interception on the first play of overtime," Pough said. "We get right on the doorstep and can't quite finish. Just another chapter in that book this season."

Pough said he was proud of the way his team rallied in the second half, especially the defense.

"Our guys did fight," Pough said. "I have to take pride in that. Our defense did some neat things, and stopped guys. I couldn't be prouder of what they attempted to do to get us back in the game."

Nick finished the game completing 11-of-22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns along with the costly interception. He also was the second-leading rusher finishing with 35 yards on the day.

BJ Davis led the Bulldogs with 13 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss.

"I knew I had to step up and be a leader for my team," Davis said. "We gave up 27 points, and that's not good enough. We did a good job of fighting adversity in the second half, and I like the way we fought, but I felt we could have done more."

South Carolina State travels to Howard next week before closing out the regular season at home against Norfolk State. Davis was asked how he expects to team to rally in its last two games.

"I don't think there's any bounce back," Davis said. "We're going to try to finish strong, but our postseason pretty much ended."

