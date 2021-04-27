QB competitions abound in SEC

Southeastern Conference teams are searching for the next Kyle Trask or Mac Jones, quarterbacks who emerged as stars in their first full season as starters.

Maybe it will be Alabama's Bryce Young or Georgia's JT Daniels, or some other young passer.

There are plenty of battles that appear to be ongoing since more than half the league teams ended spring practices with the quarterback competition continuing — or at least no announced starter.

Alabama's Jones and Florida's Trask shined once they took over the starting jobs during the 2019 season and were even better in their lone full season as starters, becoming Heisman Trophy finalists and leading their teams into the SEC championship game.

Both are waiting to hear their names called in the NFL draft this week.

Young, Jones' backup as a freshman, is the front-runner in Tuscaloosa over Paul Tyson and freshman Jalen Milroe. But coach Nick Saban, like many of his peers, always waits until at least preseason camp to let things shake out before making a public declaration.

He called the nation's top-rated passer in the 2020 class "the quarterback for right now," meaning he'd be the first-teamer in the spring game.