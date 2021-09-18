PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — The high-scoring Chanticleers didn't fire on all cylinders, but No. 16 Coastal Carolina embraced adversity in its first road victory of the season.
Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, Shermari Jones ran for 149 yards and another score, and Coastal Carolina ground out a 28-25 win at Buffalo on Saturday to remain unbeaten after three games.
McCall, who entered the day leading the nation in passing efficiency and completion rate, was 13-of-19 passing for 232 yards with his first interception of the season.
Jaivon Heiligh caught four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, becoming the fourth receiver in school history to surpass 2,000 career yards. Heiligh also dropped two long passes and Tyler Roberts dropped one when he was wide open with the end zone beckoning.
The Citadel 45, N. Greenville 13
CHARLESTON (AP) — Jaylan Adams accounted for two touchdowns, and The Citadel beat Division II-member North Greenville 45-13 on Saturday night.
Adams threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb on The Citadel's second play from scrimmage. Destin Mack's interception return of 92 yards set up Adams' 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter that stretched the Bulldogs' lead to 35-6.
Adams completed 3 of 4 passes for 135 yards and ran the ball 13 times for 81 yards. Nathan Storch had 87 yards rushing and a pair of touchdown runs the The Citadel (1-2).
Kaelan Riley was 13-of-23 passing for 173 yards and threw one interception for North Greenville. Colin Karhu kicked two field goals. Joshua Edwards scored on a 100-yard kickoff return with about five minutes left.
Monmouth 41, Charleston Southern 14
CHARLESTON (AP) — Juwon Farri rushed for three touchdowns, Tony Muskett passed for two more and Monmouth defeated Charleston Southern 41-14 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.
Farri opened the scoring with a run from the 2, capping a 14-play, 75-yard grinder of a game-opening drive that ate 5:35 off the clock. He added a run from the 5 as Monmouth (2-1, 1-0) led 14-0 after another five-minute drive near the end of the first quarter.
Jack Chambers scored both TDs for Charleston Southern (1-1, 0-1) on runs of 8 and 20 yards. Chambers rushed 14 times for 68 yards and went 18-for-36 passing for 167 more.
CSU's Garris Schwarting, who tied Big South and school records with four receiving touchdowns a week ago, was held to two catches for 7 yards.
Campbell 72, Presbyterian 0
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Wiley Hartley threw six touchdown passes, Campbell forced a program-record 10 turnovers and the Camels routed Presbyterian 72-0 on Saturday night.
Hartley was 22-of-30 passing for 342 yards. Michael Jamerson opened the scoring with a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter before Hartley threw a TD pass each to six receivers. Jamerson ran 22 times for 101 yards.
Campbell (1-2) added a safety and CJ Tillman's pick-6. Tai Goode capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Camels finished with seven interceptions and recovered three fumbles.
Ren Hefley completed 20 of 39 passes and threw six interceptions for Presbyterian (2-1).
Kennesaw St. 31, Wofford 10
SPARTANBURG (AP) -- Xavier Shepherd threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 56 yards for a fourth-quarter score as Kennesaw State breezed to a 31-10 road victory over Wofford in nonconference play on Saturday.
Nathan Robertson staked the Owls (2-1) to a 3-0 lead with a 24-yard field goal at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter. Shepherd hooked up with Caleb O'Neal for a 14-yard score with 51 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 advantage.
Kyle Glover's 29-yard TD run pushed the Owls' lead to 17-0 in the third quarter before Walker Gliarmis got the Terriers (1-1) on the scoreboard with a 48-yard field goal at the 6:55 mark of the quarter. Kennesaw State made it 24-3 when Shepherd fired a 67-yard scoring strike to Iaan Cousin on third-and-20 just 41 seconds into the final period. Shepherd put the finishing touch on the victory with a 56-yard TD run with 6:42 left to play. Shepherd completed 5 of 6 passes for 95 yards. Glover had 95 yards on 18 carries.
Irvin Mulligan capped the scoring for Wofford with a 1-yard TD run with 10:26 remaining in the game.
N.C. State 45, Furman 7
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina State geared up for a key Atlantic Coast Conference clash by beating Furman 45-7 on Saturday night.
Zonovan Knight ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 11 first-half carries for the Wolfpack (2-1), which braces for a visit from Clemson to open its league schedule next week.
Leary completed 23 of 29 passes for 259 yards, all in the first half as the Wolfpack opened a 38-0 lead by halftime.
Furman (2-1) had one first down in the first half, with 49 yards of total offense. The Paladins' best scoring chance of the half came after recovering a fumble on N.C. State's first possession, but Timmy Bleekrode missed on a 48-yard field-goal attempt.
Furman quarterback Hamp Sisson finished 8-for-19 for 86 yards with a touchdown toss and an interception.
Chowan 49, Erskine 19
Tusculum 24, Limestone 21
Newberry 28, Lenoir-Rhyne 21
Savannah St. 41, Benedict 34