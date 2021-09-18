PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Wiley Hartley threw six touchdown passes, Campbell forced a program-record 10 turnovers and the Camels routed Presbyterian 72-0 on Saturday night.

Hartley was 22-of-30 passing for 342 yards. Michael Jamerson opened the scoring with a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter before Hartley threw a TD pass each to six receivers. Jamerson ran 22 times for 101 yards.

Campbell (1-2) added a safety and CJ Tillman's pick-6. Tai Goode capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Camels finished with seven interceptions and recovered three fumbles.

Ren Hefley completed 20 of 39 passes and threw six interceptions for Presbyterian (2-1).

Kennesaw St. 31, Wofford 10

SPARTANBURG (AP) -- Xavier Shepherd threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 56 yards for a fourth-quarter score as Kennesaw State breezed to a 31-10 road victory over Wofford in nonconference play on Saturday.

Nathan Robertson staked the Owls (2-1) to a 3-0 lead with a 24-yard field goal at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter. Shepherd hooked up with Caleb O'Neal for a 14-yard score with 51 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 advantage.