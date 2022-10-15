PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Wofford beats The Citadel 31-16 to end 16-game losing streak

Wofford 31, The Citadel 16

SPARTANBURG (AP) — Jimmy Weirick threw for three touchdowns and 232 yards, and Wofford ended a 16-game losing streak in beating The Citadel 31-16 on Saturday.

Wofford (1-6, 1-3), playing its second game under interim head coach Shawn Watson, snapped the second-longest active losing streak in the FCS.

Wofford took a 24-7 lead into halftime after Weirick found RJ Khayo for a 29-yard touchdown with six seconds left. On the opening drive of the second half Weirick launched it to Landon Parker, who ran past the Bulldogs defense for a 56-yard touchdown.

Khayo, Parker and Devin Mathews each had a receiving touchdown and two catches for Wofford. Khayo had 64 yards and Parker added 61. Kyle Parsons rushed for 72 yards.

Peyton Derrick was 8 of 15 for 156 yards with one touchdown and one interception for The Citadel (1-5, 1-3). Cooper Wallace had seven rushes for 87 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown.

Furman 47, W. Carolina 40





GREENVILLE (AP) — Dominic Roberto ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Huff threw for three scores and Furman outlasted Western Carolina 47-40 on Saturday.

Roberto scored the first three touchdowns for the Paladins (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference). He opened the scoring with a 62-yard burst and put the Paladins up 21-7 with a 1-yard plunge as they took advantage of a 39-yard interception return by Hugh Ryan on the first play of the second quarter. In between he scored on a 20-yard reception. His yards rushing were a career high and third-highest total in school history.

Huff was 7 of 10 for 66 yards with tight end Ryan Miller making two catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns. The second touchdown, the 23rd of his career — three shy of matching the school record — made the score 44-20 in the closing minute of the third quarter.

Freshman Cole Gonzales came off the bench to complete 12 of 16 passes for 252 yards passing and two scores. He hit Censere Lee for 42- and 69-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter, pulling the Catamounts (3-4, 1-3) within 44-40.

Furman added a field goal with 1:06 left after getting a good return on an onside kick attempt and tackled Lee on the 4 after a 21-yard reception as time ran out.

Carlos Davis completed 18 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 104 yards for Western Carolina, which had 691 yards of offense. Raphael Williams caught eight passes for 102 yards, Lee had five catches for 164.

ODU 49, Coastal Carolina 21

CONWAY (AP) — Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns as Old Dominion's rushing game emerged in handing Coastal Carolina its first loss, 49-21, on Saturday.

The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Hayden Wolff hit Isiah Paige with a 22-yard score and backup quarterback D.J. Mack added a 20-yard TD run and a 21-yard scoring toss out of a run-pass option to a wide-open Isiah Spencer for a 35-14 lead after three quarters.

Watson's third TD, a 67-yard run, put the Monarchs up 42-21 with 10 minutes remaining.

Wolff threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns. ODU outgained the Chanticleers 525-454. The defense had seven sacks.

Grayson McCall was 26-of-34 passing for 358 yards and three touchdowns to reach 72 career scoring tosses, tying him with Alex Ross for the most in Coastal Carolina history. Sam Pinckney had for 113 yards receiving.

Coastal Carolina (6-1, 3-1), which came in three spots shy of a Top 25 ranking, had a nine-game win streak snapped.

San Diego 28, Presbyterian 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson threw three touchdown passes and San Diego rolled to a 28-3 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday.

San Diego (3-3, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) grabbed a 7-0 lead after one quarter on Joshua Hong's 28-yard interception return. Erickson extended the Toreros' advantage to 14-0 at halftime with a 9-yard scoring toss to Derek Kline.

Erickson hooked up with Michael Carner for a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter after a lengthy weather delay, and added a 5-yard touchdown toss to Vance Jefferson in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Parker Maddrey's third-quarter field goal was the lone score for the Blue Hose (1-6, 0-4).

Charleston Southern 24, Bryant 23

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Tony Bartalo passed to Seth Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute and Charleston Southern blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired for its first win of the season, edging Bryant 24-23 in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday.

Ryan Clark punched in from the 1-yard line to give first-year Big South member Bryant a 20-10 lead with 10:41 left in the third quarter. Ethan Gettman kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:01 left in the game to put the Bulldogs up 23-17.

Bartalo drove the Buccaneers 73 yards in 12 plays, getting the final nine yards on a pass to Kamron Smith for a touchdown to get Charleston Southern within three with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

Zevi Eckhaus hit Landon Ruggieri with a 36-yard pass in the final minute to get Bryant to the Buccaneers' 17 and found Anthony Frederick for three yards to put Bryant in position to kick a 32-yard field goal to win the game with 3 seconds left, but Cody Cline got the block to end the game.

Eckhaus was 21-of-35 passing for 301 yards and a touchdown to lead Bryant (2-5, 0-2). Ruggieri caught seven passes for 134 yards.

Bartalo was 19-of-35 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Charleston Southern (1-5, 1-1).

Other scores

Wingate 28, Limestone 21

West Georgia 38, N. Greenville 35

Benedict 24, Albany State 20

Kentucky State 41, Allen 22

Newberry 34, Catawba 27