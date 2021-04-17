PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: VMI beats The Citadel 31-17

VMI beats The Citadel 31-17
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw three touchdown passes, and No. 15 VMI will enter the FCS playoffs for the first time with its 31-17 victory over The Citadel on Saturday.
The Keydets (6-1, 6-1), who also collected their first Southern Conference title since 1977, will find out their playoff opponent on Sunday when the Division I Football Championship Committee releases the 16-team bracket.
Morgan has started the last three games since taking over for the Keydets' all-time passing leader and Maryland recruit Reece Udinski, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Samford on March 20. Morgan completed 25 of 34 passes for 328 yards against The Citadel, connecting with 6-foot-4 Jakob Herres on 11 receptions for 123 yards that included a 50-yard touchdown catch.
Michael Jackson and Korey Bridy also caught a touchdown pass for VMI, which has won two straight since ending a 12-game losing streak to the rival Bulldogs (2-10, 2-6).
Quarterback Jaylan Adams had two touchdown runs for The Citadel. Adams had 83 yards rushing on 20 carries and was 2 of 8 passing for 16 yards.
Charleston Southern 20, Gardner-Webb 7
CHARLESTON (AP) — Jack Chambers threw three touchdown passes to lead Charleston Southern to a 20-7 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday in the spring season finale for both teams.
Charleston Southern (2-2, 2-2 Big South Conference) won its last two games and has finished at or above .500 for the fourth time in five seasons. Gardner-Webb (2-2, 2-2) lost its last two.
Chambers was 23-of-35 passing for 242 yards. He also carried the ball 13 times for 71 yards rushing. Chambers threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Jordan early in the first quarter, and the pair connected on a 41-yard TD to cap the scoring with 14:30 remaining.
Jordan finished with seven catches for 127 yards. Geoffrey Wall had 10 receptions for 73 yards. Jarrod Stanley had two of the Buccaneers' three interceptions.
Gardner-Webb's Tremayne Booker forced a Jamari Dunbar fumble, and Ga'Marcus Freeman recovered the ball and ran 22 yards into the end zone for the Bulldogs late in the second quarter.
Carlton Aiken completed 11 of 19 passes for 109 yards, but he threw two interceptions in the first quarter for the Bulldogs. Narii Gaither had 16 carries for 51 yards rushing.
Presbyterian 28, Drake 24
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Huff threw for 365 yards, and his 46-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Bachelder with a minute left capped Presbyterian's fourth-quarter rally in a 28-24 win over Drake on Saturday.
It was the first meeting between the teams. Presbyterian will join the Pioneer Football League full time for the 2021 season.
Down 24-13 entering the fourth quarter, Brandon Thompson's 1-yard touchdown run capped a 15-play, 97-yard drive to reduce Presbyterian's (4-3, 4-2) deficit. Huff's pass to Kiaran Turner on the two-point conversion made it 24-21 with 9:42 remaining.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 2-3) couldn't close as they managed just 48 yards on their last three drives with the last ending on an interception to seal their fate.
Presbyterian was 5 of 6 on fourth-down conversions, 10 for 21 on third-down conversions, outgained Drake 443-288 in total yards and held the ball for almost 37 minutes.
Keith Pearson caught 15 passes for 173 yards for Presbyterian and Bachelder caught seven passes for 145 yards.
Drake's Hunter Welding threw for 175 yards and two scores and Michael Markett threw for another score.