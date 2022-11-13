PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Unbeaten Benedict claims SIAC title

The Benedict College Tigers won their first SIAC football championship after taking down the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 58-21 on Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Benedict College did not lose a single game this year.

The Tigers dominated the season defensively only giving up an average of 12 points over their 11 games. This included two shutouts against Lane College and Morehouse College. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers felt the wrath of Benedicts defense today. The Tigers had six sacks , five pass break ups, and nine tackles for losses. Junior defensive end Loobert Denelus led the team with three sacks and four tackles for losses.

Benedict had no problem getting its offense going. The team averaged 38 points over 11 games this year. The Tigers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first half. Quarterback Eric Phoenix scored the first touchdown of the game on a two yard run late in the first quarter. That score was later followed by a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown by Benedict College.

The Tigers had full control of the game by halftime when they went up 42-14 headed into the locker room with two quarters to go.

Phoenix led the game in passing with 313 yards and a 65% completion rate. He also threw 2 touchdown passes. He also led the team rushing with 91 yards on the the ground and a rushing touchdown. Zaire Scotland led the Tigers in receiving yards with 55 on three catches.

Chennis Berry was hired as the head coach for the Tigers in 2020. He has quickly turned the program around and checked off all of his goals that included winning a championship. Coach Berry explained that he wanted to complete the “A,B,C,D’s” while he was leading the football program at Benedict.

“A’s and B’s in the classroom, that’s non-negotiable,” Berry said. “We want guys who love being students. C’s is championships. We have an opportunity to compete for Benedict’s first-ever championship in football. And degrees. The game of football will end one day. We have to teach these young men that you’ve got to ready for this game we call life. These four years will set them up for the next 40 years.”

Coastal Carolina 26, Southern Mississippi 23

CONWAY — C.J. Beasley ran 56 yards to set up the final score of the game and Coastal Carolina rallied for a 26-23 victory over Southern Mississippi on Saturday night in the Chanticleers' first game without starting quarterback Grayson McCall.

McCall injured his foot in last week's 35-28 win over Appalachian State and will miss 3 to 6 weeks.

Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) jumped out to a 17-0 lead after one quarter. Aaron Bedgood ran 30 yards for a touchdown on the Chanticleers' first possession, Reese White added a 1-yard scoring run and freshman Kade Hensley kicked a 43-yard field.

Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3) bounced back with a 17-point second quarter to tie the game at halftime. Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 21-yard field goal, freshman Kenyon Clay had a 1-yard touchdown run and Trey Lowe passed to freshman Tiaquelin Mims for a 15-yard score.

Bourgeois and Hensley traded field goals in the third quarter to keep the game tied.

The Golden Eagles grabbed a 23-20 lead early in the fourth quarter on another Bourgeois field goal, but Coastal Carolina needed just three plays to regain the lead for good.

Beasley's long run came on first down and White ran for a 17-yard gain before scoring from 2 yards out.

Jason Garrett started in place of McCall, completing 7 of 14 passes for 163 yards with two interceptions. Beasley had a game-high 68 yards on just four carries. Sam Pinckney caught four passes for 106 yards.

Lowe completed 19 of 36 passes for 295 yards for the Golden Eagles. Jason Brownlee had six receptions for 123 yards.

N.C. A&T 30, Charleston Southern 10

Furman 23, Mercer 13

The Citadel 66, Virginia Lynchburg 0

Wofford 34, VMI 16

Barton 51, Erskine 22

Newberry 27, Mars Hill 24

W. Georgia 43, N. Greenville 36

Edward Waters 38, Allen 12