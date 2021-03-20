PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: The Citadel falls to ETSU

ETSU 28, Citadel 21
CHARLESTON (AP) — Tyler Riddell passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and East Tennessee State capitalized on three turnovers to keep The Citadel winless, 28-21 on Saturday.
On the second play of the game, Di'Andre Davis forced a fumble and Tyree Robinson ran it in from the 27 to give ETSU a 7-0 lead. The Buccaneers scored 21 unanswered points, spanning halftime, before The Citadel capped the scoring with 2:42 left.
ETSU botched a snap on third down and punted it 26 yards to give The Citadel the ball at the Buccaneers' 45 with 1:54 to go. After two incompletions, Darique Hampton completed a pass to Raleigh Webb for eight yards and ETSU stopped Sam Llewellyn short on fourth down to seal it.
Will Huzzie made six catches for 94 yards, including a 49-yard score, and Jacob Saylors added 52 yards receiving and a score for ETSU (2-1). The Buccaneers' scoring drives were two, six, three and five plays.
Hampton and Jaylan Adams combined to throw for 98 yards on 6-of-12 passing for The Citadel (0-8). Nathan Storch rushed for 54 yards, and Adams, Hampton and Cooper Wallace each had a rushing score.
Chattanooga 20, Furman 18
GREENVILLE (AP) — Skyler Wilson's 42-yard field goal despite swirling winds in the fourth quart er lifted Chattanooga to a 20-18 victory over Furman in clash of Southern Conference leaders on Saturday.
The winning field goal was the longest for Chattanooga since Victor Ulmo kicked a 42-yarder in 2018.
The No. 11 Mocs (3-1, 3-0) forced turnovers on Furman's last two drives, holding the 13th-ranked Paladins scoreless over the final 7:36 to preserve the win.
Furman (3-2, 3-2) was driving after Wilson's field goal but quarterback Hamp Sisson was picked off by Jerrell Lawson at the 23. The Paladins had another crack at it after forcing a Chattanooga punt, but Sisson was sacked and fumbled.
The Mocs ran out the clock.
Sisson was 10-for-23 passing for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Drayton Arnold and Cole Copeland combined to throw for 218 yards for Chattanooga with no TDs and three interceptions. Tyrell Price gained 111 yards with a touchdown for the Mocs.
Chattanooga's defense was stifling, holding Furman to 49 yards rushing on 34 attempts. The Paladins Devin Wynn was the SoCon's leading rusher coming in, averaging 104.5 yards per game. He was held to seven yards on nine carries.
Davidson 41, Presbyterian 24
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams broke a 56-yard touchdown run that put Davidson ahead for good late as the Wildcats defeated Presbyterian 41-24 on Saturday in a game that saw five lead changes.
Williams rushed for 131 yards on seven carries with touchdowns of 1, 3 and 56 yards. His longest TD came just five plays after Presbyterian had snatched away the lead once again, going up 24-21 after an interception.
Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Presbyterian 44 with 2:10 left in the third quarter, Williams broke over left end and raced 56 yards to the end zone, putting Davidson (2-1, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) back on top 28-24.
Williams scored again from the 3 midway through the fourth quarter and Davidson ended the game with three unanswered rushing touchdowns to pull away.
Tyler Huff led Presbyterian with 218 yards passing and three touchdowns. Keith Pearson made 11 catches for 111 yards and a score.
Davidson rolled up 357 yards rushing and Dylan Sparks also went over 100 yards, gaining 125 on 25 carries with one TD.
The Blue Hose (1-2, 1-2) weren't slated to join the Pioneer League until the 2021-22 school year but, given the coronavirus pandemic, were allowed in for the spring 2021 football season. Presbyterian is not eligible for the post-season.
Newberry 28, Catawba 21
SALISBURY, N.C. - Mario Anderson found the endzone on a four-yard run with 11 seconds left in the game to break a 21-21 tie and give Newberry the win over Catawba Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves started the game's opening drive from their own five-yard line. Dre Harris found Andre Banks on second and 11 for 33 yards to give Newberry a first down and some breathing room. Anderson then broke off a 53-yard rush to move the ball all the way to the Catawba 10 yard line. Two plays later, Bobby Irby ran the ball in from the four-yard line to give Newberry the 6-0 lead. Jonas Lundberg kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Newberry got the ball back with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter on their own 34-yard line. On the final play of the quarter, Harris connected with Bryson Woodrugg for 28 yards to move the ball to the Catawba 11-yard line. The Wolves moved the ball down to the one-yard line, and Harris called his own number and ran it in for the touchdown. Lundberg connected for the extra point, and Newberry led 14-0. Newberry added another touchdown to end the quarter when Harris found Catriez Cook for 19 yards to make it 21-0 at the break.
The Wolves looked to have the game in hand, but Catawba scored on their opening possession of the second half to cut the Newberry lead to 14. The Indians then added two touchdowns in the fourth to tie the game at 21. The game looked to be heading into overtime, but Newberry got the ball on their own 10-yard line with 3:13 remaining. Anderson broke a 21-yard run out to the Newberry 35 yard line, and then Harris connected with Banks again for 49 yards to move the ball to the Catawba 21. Anderson then picked up 16 yards to put the ball at the four-yard line, and on second and goal, he punched it into the endzone for the winning score.
Harris finished the game 14-20 for 190 yards and one touchdown, while Andreson ran the ball 12 times for a career-high 111 yards and the winning touchdown. Alex Smith had eight tackles, while Devante Gambrell and David Vereen each had a sack.