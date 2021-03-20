PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: The Citadel falls to ETSU

The Wolves looked to have the game in hand, but Catawba scored on their opening possession of the second half to cut the Newberry lead to 14. The Indians then added two touchdowns in the fourth to tie the game at 21. The game looked to be heading into overtime, but Newberry got the ball on their own 10-yard line with 3:13 remaining. Anderson broke a 21-yard run out to the Newberry 35 yard line, and then Harris connected with Banks again for 49 yards to move the ball to the Catawba 21. Anderson then picked up 16 yards to put the ball at the four-yard line, and on second and goal, he punched it into the endzone for the winning score.