Ga. Southern 34, The Citadel 0

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen White ran for 125 yards and a score and Georgia Southern beat The Citadel 34-0 in the season-opener for both schools Saturday.

After holding The Citadel to a three-and-out on its first possession Georgia Southern marched 40 yards in 11 plays with OJ Arnold scoring from the 1. After another punt, the Eagles moved 71 yards in 11 plays with White's 2-yard run at the end for a 14-0 lead after a quarter.

Brin hit Derwin Burgess Jr. from 13-yards just two minutes into the third and Michael Lantz kicked a 22-yard field goal for a 24-0 lead at intermission.

Newberry 14, Shippensburg 10

SHIPPENSBURG, PA. – The Newberry College football team shined on the defensive end as they started off the season defeating the Raiders of Shippensburg Saturday 14-10.

The Wolves defense held the Raiders to 141 total yards on the offensive end, and before two ten yard runs by the Raiders in the fourth quarter, the Wolves had held the Raiders to single digit yards on the ground. Senior Linebacker Luke Taylor led the Wolves defense with nine tackles,

The Wolves got their scoring started in their second drive of game as Quarterback Pete Elmore made a dive to the endzone from five yards out on an read option play to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead with 3:56 to go in the first quarter. The Raiders would score their only touchdown on the day as the Raider defense would have a 51 yard pick six to tie it at 7 with 12:38 in the first half.

Pitt 45, Wofford 0

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – To open the 2023 season, the Wofford College football team was defeated 45-7 by the University of Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers had a 28-0 lead at halftime and were up 45-0 before the Terriers got on the scoreboard with a 75-yard touchdown pass to freshman Tyler Parker late in the fourth quarter.

Wofford opens the season at 0-1, while Pitt is 1-0. The Terriers were led by Bryce Corriston, who was 12-of-17 for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers were led by Phil Jurkovec with 17-of-23 passing for 214 yards, along with 53 rushing yards.

“I thought our defense played really well today against a very good ACC offense,” said head coach Shawn Watson. “We gave up some big plays in the passing game when they hit on some seam routes early. The defense had their moments today and we played a lot of kids in the later parts of the game to get them experience which will continue to grow our team. Offensively, the biggest thing for us is getting five guys on the offensive line that we can have on a consistent basis. We have been battling sickness and some injuries, but we will be getting them back in the weeks to come and be an improved football team. We have some really good players in the wide receiver room, running backs room and tight ends room. Bryce (Corriston) knows how to complete the long handoff. We will just keep working.”

Wofford had the ball first and went three-and-out. On the Panthers first drive, they had a first down before David Powers had a sack for a loss of 12-yards and they punted. The Terriers went three-and-out again and punted. On the ensuing drive, the Panthers had a first down and then converted a fourth-and-three. After another first down, they scored on a 10-yard run by Rodney Hammond for a 7-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter.

Benedict 52, Shaw 0

COLUMBIA – It may be a new year, but the Benedict College Tigers were reminiscent of the dominant and championship team of a year ago, opening the 2023 season with a 52-0 victory over Shaw University in the Carolinas Classic on Saturday night in front of a televised audience.

"First of all, to God be the glory. I'm just proud of the coaches and players. It was finally good to get out here and play a game," said Benedict head coach Chennis Berry . "With all the talk about the offseason and the expectations, we had an opportunity now to get out and get our first game and come away with a win. I thought we played well in all three phases – offense, defense and special teams. And if you do that, you have an opportunity to win football games."

The Tigers accumulated 451 yards of total offense, with a balanced combination of rushing (197 yards, three touchdowns) and passing (254 yards, three touchdowns). The defense did not miss a beat from last year's formidable unit, holding the Bears to 169 yards of offense. Shaw star running back Sidney Gibbs rushed for 75 yards, but the Bears as a team finished with just 77 yards on the ground.

Allen 24, Erskine 17

Murray St. 41, Presbyterian 10