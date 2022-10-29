PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Shepherd boosts Kennesaw St. past Charleston Southern

Kennesaw State 30, Charleston Southern 20

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd accounted for 220 total yards and three touchdowns and Kennesaw State led all the way en route to a 30-20 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Shepherd threw for 158 yards and a touchdown and ran 28 times for 62 yards and a pair of scores. His 37-yard scoring pass to Gabriel Benyard made it 10-0 with 5:35 remaining before halftime.

Jeremiah McClendon got Charleston Southern back in it when he intercepted Shepherd for 25-yard pick-6 to cut its deficit to three. Conor Cummins pushed the lead to 13-7 with 10 seconds before intermission with a 29-yard field goal.

After the teams exchange scores in the third — one of which was a 1-yard Shepherd plunge — his 3-yarder with 10:28 left sealed it for the Owls.

JD Moore and TJ Ruff each scored rushing touchdowns for the Buccaneers (1-7).

Samford 38, The Citadel 3

CHARLESTON (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and Samford rolled past The Citadel 38-3 on Saturday.

Samford (7-1, 5-0 Southern Conference), ranked 13th in the FCS coaches poll, built a 21-3 halftime lead on two Hiers touchdown passes and a 1-yard run by Jaylan Thomas. After Hiers' third TD pass in the third quarter, Trey Elston capped the scoring with a 53-yard fumble return in the fourth.

Freshman Johnny Crawford III had 86 yards rushing among The Citadel's 255 yards on the ground, but the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-4) attempted only 13 passes, completing four for 38 yards.

Jay Stanton led Samford with 78 rushing yards on 15 carries and Kendall Watson caught 10 passes for 113 yards.

Furman 24, Chattanooga 20

GREENVILLE (AP) — Tyler Huff passed for 203 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 132 yards and a score to help Furman beat Chattanooga 24-20 on Saturday.

Furman took a 24-10 lead early in the fourth quarter on Huff's long throw over the middle to Ryan Miller, who broke a tackle at the 5 and scored from 30-yards out. The Chattanooga quarterback capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard run.

Huff was 16 of 25 with an interception and he carried it 20 times for Furman (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference). Devin Abrams added 34 yards rushing and a score, and Miller caught four passes for 64 yards.

The Furman defense intercepted two passes, including one by Micah Robinson on the first offensive play of the game. Hugh Ryan made the other pick, the eighth of his career, deep in Furman territory midway through the second quarter.

Preston Hutchinson passed for 270 yards with one touchdown for Chattanooga (6-2, 4-1), which is ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches' poll. Tyron Arnett had six catches for 100 yards.

Wofford 48, East Tennessee State 41

SPARTANBURG (AP) — Nathan Walker ran for a 9-yard touchdown with 32 seconds to play to cap Wofford's come-from-behind 48-41 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

On third-and-7, Walker ran toward the middle then took a jab step, bounced it outside and ran untouched into the end zone. Wofford (2-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) had just tied the game at 41 with 2:54 remaining on Jimmy Weirick's 31-yard touchdown pass to Landon Parker.

The Terriers avenged last season's 27-21 loss to ETSU (3-6, 1-6) that ended their nine-game win streak in the series.

Weirick was 25 of 39 for 409 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Walker also had a 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. Parker had eight catches for 179 yards.

Jacob Saylors had 245 yards on the ground on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns for ETSU. He surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight season.

Marist 37, Presbyterian 7

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Amin Woods ran for two touchdowns and Luke Paladino kicked three field goals to carry Marist to a 37-7 Pioneer League win over Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon, earning Marist coach Jim Parady his 150th career victory.

Parady is in his 31st year as head coach of the Red Foxes and is the longest-tenured coach in Division I football.

Four Red Foxes gained 30 yards or more on the ground and the team gained 157 yards on 43 carries and scored four rushing touchdowns, with Glenmour Leonard-Osbourne carrying 12 times for 49 yards to lead the effort.

Brock Bagozzi completed 15 of 24 passes for 174 yards while the Marist (3-5, 3-3) defense held the Blue Hose to just 162 yards of offense.

Presbyterian (1-8, 0-6) avoided its second shutout loss when Nate Hayden hit Jalen Jones from a yard out with 2:16 remaining. Dominic Kibby had 81 yards on four receptions for the Blue Hose.

Other scores

Tusculum 49, Erskine 14

Valdosta St. 58, N. Greenville 37

Benedict 49, Clark Atlanta 20

Limestone 42, Newberry 37