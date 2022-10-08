PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Roberto scores 2 TDs in 3rd quarter, Furman tops The Citadel

Furman 21, The Citadel 10

CHARLESTON (AP) — Dominic Roberto had two rushing touchdowns in a decisive third quarter and Furman beat The Citadel 21-10 on Saturday.

Roberto capitalized on two turnovers by The Citadel. Furman’s Travis Blackshear forced a fumble and two plays later Roberto went for 26 yards to put the Paladins ahead 14-3. On the ensuing possession, the Paladins’ Jalen Miller forced another fumble and Roberto later went into the end zone on a 5-yard run.

Roberto ran 18 times for 133 yards, and the Furman offense gained just 280 total yards. The Citadel finished with 276 yards, its lone touchdown drive coming late in the second quarter.

The win for Furman (4-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) was its 62nd in the 102-game rivalry with The Citadel (1-4, 1-2).

Samford 28, Wofford 14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for two touchdowns, and Samford’s defense kept Wofford in check for a 28-14 win on Saturday, the 16th-straight loss for the Terriers.

It was a disappointing debut for Wofford head coach Shawn Watson, who stepped up from offensive coordinator after Josh Conklin resigned on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-0 Southern Conference) limited the Terriers (0-6, 0-3) to 36 yards in the first half and took a 14-0 lead on Jay Stanton’s 1-yard run and a 6-yard reception by Kendall Watson. Those drives only covered 48 and 47 yards, respectively.

Hiers connected with D.J. Rias for a 54-yard score in the third quarter and Jaylan Thomas burst 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7.

Hiers was 31 of 42 for 251 yards. Watson had 10 receptions for 83 yards.

Jimmy Weirick threw for a touchdown pass and Kyle Parson ran for one for Wofford.

Conklin took his first two Terrier teams to the playoffs and was Southern Conference coach of the year after the second in 2019. However, Wofford was 1-10 last year and Conklin’s mark in five seasons was 19-27.

Valparaiso 41, Presbyterian 21

CLINTON (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for two touchdowns, including a 60-yard sprint for the final score of the game, and Valparaiso scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to down Presbyterian, 41-21 on Saturday.

Tyler Wesley ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third to stake the Blue Hose to a 21-14 lead at intermission, but the Valparaiso defense allowed just 108 rushing yards, turned a second-half interception into the tying touchdown and stopped Presbyterian on fourth down twice in the fourth quarter.

After Dylan Thibault was picked off on the second play of Presbyterian’s first possession of the second half, Mikey Appel tied the game by hitting Solomon Davis with a 30-yard strike. Mason Kaplan came in at quarterback on the next series for the Beacons (3-2, 2-0 Pioneer League), hitting Matt Ross from 11 yards out to take the lead to start the fourth quarter. Jahni Clark added a short touchdown run and Dawson sidestepped a would-be tackler at the line of scrimmage, bounced outside and raced down the sideline 60 yards for the final score.

Appel completed 8 of 11 pass attempts for 127 yards and two touchdowns and Kaplan was 10 of 14 for 113 yards and a score. Dawson finished with 23 carries and 163 yards.

Wesley finished 11 of 17 for 230 yards with a touchdown for Presbyterian (1-5, 0-3).

Campbell 34, Charleston Southern 28

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for two touchdown passes in the first quarter and ran for a third as Campbell kept Charleston Southern winless this season with a 34-28 victory in a Big South Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Campbell drove 75 yards with the opening kick, with Williams hitting Julian Hill with a 37-yard pass for the score. The Camels missed a 37-yard field goal attempt on their next possession, but Williams answered a Buccaneers touchdown with a 51-yard strike to Austin Hite and a four-yard run for a touchdown.

Isaiah Bess fired a 33-yard pass to Vinson Davis to start the second half to get Charleston Southern within a field goal, 24-21, but Tai Goode scored from 12-yards out on his only carry of the game to make it 31-21.

Williams finished 16 of 25 for 237 yards, adding 43 more yards on 16 carries. Bryant Barr carried 19 times for 70 yards and Hite had four catches for 85 yards for Campbell (3-2, 1-0).

Bess was 13-of-30 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions for Charleston Southern (0-5, 0-1).

Other scores

Newberry 42, Barton 21

Lenoir-Rhyne 51, Limestone 30

Delta State 47, North Greenville 14

Benedict 20, Miles 3

Mars Hill 33, Erskine 13