PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Limestone stuns Newberry

NEWBERRY -- Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College (7-2, 5-2 SAC) football team dropped a 42-37 conference contest to the Saints of Limestone University (6-3, 5-2 SAC) on Saturday.

Despite the loss, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) had another fantastic day in the ground game as he recorded 171 yards on 30 carries and a trio of scores.

Limestone started the fourth quarter off with a touchdown to retake a lead, but Newberry answered the call, this time on a 26-yard strike giving the Wolves a 37-36 advantage.

The Newberry defense stood strong on a fourth-and-short attempt for the Saints, bringing their drive to a close, but a costly turnover on the next Wolves' possession proved to be the nail in the coffin as Limestone took the 42-37 lead and Newberry was unable to respond in the waning second of the contest.

Newberry returns to action next Saturday as they travel to Wingate, N.C., to take on the Bulldogs in a pivotal conference matchup. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.

Coastal tops Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Grayson McCall had a touchdown run and a scoring pass as Coastal Carolina did most of its damage in the first quarter in a 24-13 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

McCall opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Carpenter scored on a 3-yard run and McCall fired a 37-yard scoring strike to Jacob Jenkins to give the Chanticleers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Marshall (4-4, 1-3) pulled within 21-10 at halftime on Khalan Laborn's 2-yard touchdown run and Rece Verhoff's 40-yard field goal. Both teams traded field goals in the second half.

McCall completed 13 of 24 passes for 121 yards for Coastal Carolina, which managed just 271 yards of offense while yielding 357.

Cam Fancher threw for 320 yards on 19-of-36 passing for the Thundering Herd.

Saturday SC football scores

Benedict 49, Clark Atlanta 20 (Benedict is 9-0)

Kennesaw State 30, Charleston Southern 20

Samford 38, The Citadel 3

Furman 24, Chattanooga 20

Wofford 48, East Tennessee State 41

Marist 37, Presbyterian 7

Tusculum 49, Erskine 14

Valdosta St. 58, N. Greenville 37

Norfolk State wins cross country title

SMYRNA, Del. – Norfolk State swept the top three spots to win the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s cross country championship on Saturday at the Delaware Strate Outreach & Research Center.

The Spartans won their third straight title and 15th overall. Kenneth Giles was again named Outstanding Coach.

Howard finished second with 59 points and Delaware State was third with 90 points.

The top 15 finishers, including South Carolina State's Andrew Latimer, were named All-MEAC.

Howard placed five runners in the top 10 to win the 2022 MEAC women’s cross country championship.