PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL:Leary, No. 18 NC State beat Charleston Southern 55-3

NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

RALEIGH, N.C (AP) — Devin Leary kept finding the end zone for No. 18 North Carolina State, sometimes with a tough-nosed edge that had him unbothered by would-be tacklers.

"If I've got to get a little gritty, I'm willing to do it," the quarterback said.

Leary's play was one of several positive signs for the Wolfpack in Saturday's 55-3 win against Charleston Southern in the team's first chance to move past the shaky finish from its opener at East Carolina.

Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns, with four coming through the air. One that stood out was a perfect 24-yard wheel route to Jordan Houston down the left side. The other was a 40-yard strike over the middle to Anthony Smith after he shrugged blitzer Nick Perry off his back.

Leary's two rushing scores included a 12-yard keeper in the first quarter, when the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year bounced off three hard hits before reaching across the goal line for the game's first TD.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Leary wrapped up his day by hitting Chris Toudle for a 27-yard TD and a 45-0 lead with 12:48 left in the third.

"That's kind of what he did all through fall camp," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "We were really happy with how he was sliding around the pocket and extending plays. I think he kept his eyes downfield and made some things happen."

The game offered N.C. State (2-0) a chance to regroup from last week's 21-20 win at ECU, earned only when the Pirates missed two late kicks. That game was full of problems after halftime, including coming up scoreless on two drives with a combined six goal-line snaps as well as sputtering to 25 fourth-quarter yards.

That made recent days, along with kickoff against the Buccaneers (0-2) of the Championship Subdivision, a chance to clean up mistakes.

Charleston Southern's top highlight was a 48-yard field goal from Sam Babbush midway through the third quarter, stopping the Wolfpack's shutout bid. Ross Malmgren threw for 111 yards but found himself under repeated pressure. Charleston Southern managed 150 total yards to remain winless all-time against Bowl Subdivision teams.

"What I feel we should've done a better job, what we wanted to do a better job of was just competing," Charleston Southern coach Autry Denson said. "You know when you play a game like this that you have to play perfect, and that's just to give yourself a chance because from a personnel standpoint, you just don't match up. We just didn't do that."

THE TAKEAWAY

Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers opened the season by surrendering 52 points at home against Western Carolina. And the Big South Conference program entered this one with an 0-25 mark against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including 0-15 against teams from the Power Five conferences.

N.C. State: The storylines focused on improvements, not whether Doeren's squad would beat a lower-division opponent. Leary and his teammates largely showed that, with the offense cracking the 40-point mark on its first snap after halftime and the defensive front generally overwhelming the Bucs.

REST AND RECOVER

The Wolfpack played without linebacker Payton Wilson, who missed nearly all last season to injury and then exited the ECU win with an apparent shoulder injury. Doeren said Wilson, who was on the sideline, should be OK next week

HELLO AGAIN

N.C. State backup quarterback Jack Chambers played against his former team in the third and fourth quarters. The graduate transfer, who played his first four seasons with the Buccanceers, threw for 45 yards, including a 10-yard score to Jalen Coit early in the fourth.

A TEST RUN

N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck called plays upstairs in the coaching box instead of on the field. Doeren said the staff wanted to see if it would be easier for Beck to make adjustments by seeing the field and formations up high.

"It wasn't honestly much different so to say," Leary said. "Every single series, I was getting on the phone with him. We were still talking through everything like we always do. Just a little changeup, but I think it works either way."

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The close call at ECU cost the Wolfpack five spots in the AP Top 25 poll. This is unlikely to have a notable impact.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers visit Eastern Kentucky next Saturday.

N.C. State: Texas Tech visits the Wolfpack next Saturday in an ACC-Big 12 matchup.

Presbyterian 21, Virginia Lynchburg 13

CLINTON (AP) — Nate Hayden passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns to help Presbyterian beat Virginia Lynchburg 21-13 on Saturday.

Presbyterian edged a school from the National Christian College Athletic Association despite losing the turnover battle 4-1 — with two interceptions and two fumbles.

Virginia Lynchburg got within one score with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, but its onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and Presbyterian ran out the clock.

Hayden was 21-of-32 passing with two interceptions for Presbyterian (1-1). Freshman Dominic Kibby made seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Worth Warner had three catches for 34 yards and two scores. Delvecchio Powell II carried it 15 times for 69 yards.

Hayden floated a 41-yard TD pass to Kibby to tie it at 7-all late in the opening half. Hayden later passed for 66 yards during a 13-play drive, capped by a 9-yard pass to Warner for a 14-7 lead. Warner's 13-yard touchdown catch made it 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.

CJ Brooks completed 17 of 40 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Lynchburg. Freshman Donmonic Perks had seven catches for 105 yards and a TD.

The Citadel 20, ETSU 17





CHARLESTON (AP) — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs' game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley's 56-yard punt. Logan Billings had consecutive runs of 31 and 32 yards and the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0) eventually reached the ETSU 22 to set up Kintner's kick.

The Citadel never trailed but the Buccaneers (1-1, 0-1) tied the game with 7:39 remaining on Tyler Keltner's 28-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs ran for 246 yards with Billings leading the way with 102 yards on 15 carries. Peyton Derrick only threw 12 times but one completion went for a 17-yard touchdown to Tyler Cherry.

ETSU's Jacob Saylors ran for 187 yards including a 56-yard score that made it 17-14 late in the third period.

Chandler Martin made 23 tackles, breaking the ETSU single-game record of 22 set by Nakia Thomas set against Appalachian State in 1993.

In five of the past six years, these teams' matchups have been decided by one score.

Coastal Carolina 31, Gardner-Webb 31-24

CONWAY (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard toss to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter, to rally Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday.

The FCS Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) trailed 24-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 straight points, including two short touchdown runs by Bailey Fisher, to take the lead with 10 1/2 minutes left in the game.

But McCall led the Chanticleers (2-0) on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, connecting with Jenkins for the go-ahead score with four minutes remaining. The Bulldogs final two possessions ended in interceptions by Lance Boykin. Gardner-Webb also lost two fumbles.

McCall was 22-of-30 passing for 308 yards with an interception. Tyson Mobley had a pair of TD catches. Matthew McDoom had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score

Fisher was 27-of-37 passing for 403 yards with a touchdown and the two picks. T.J. Luther had 188 yards receiving on five catches.

The teams combined for 756 yards in the air and just 93 on the ground.

Elon 26, Wofford 0

SPARTANBURG (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns and Elon stifled Wofford 26-0 on Saturday.

McKay threw scores of 3 and 6 yards to Jackson Parham and connected on a 27-yarder to Jordan Bonner for Elon (1-1).

The Terriers managed just 128 yards of offense. Wofford now has been outscored 57-0 and collected just 358 yards of offense in its first two games. Wofford hadn't been shut out since the 2016 season when it was blanked three times.

It was the 40th meeting between the two programs in a series that now has been played for a century. Wofford (0-2) owns the series advantage 28-12.

Other scores

Limestone 73, St. Augustine's 14

Benedict 14, Lane 0

Erskine 23, Clark Atlanta 19

Newberry 29, North Greenville 22