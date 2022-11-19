PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Furman beats Wofford 63-28

Furman 63, Wofford 28

GREENVILLE (AP) — Tyler Huff completed 21 of 22-pass attempts, threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns and Furman beat Wofford 63-28 on Saturday to end the regular season.

The Paladins (9-2, 7-1 Southern Conference) missed out on a chance to earn a share of the conference title when Samford (10-1, 8-0) beat Mercer 50-44 in double overtime. Furman closed the regular season with a six-game win streak and will now await an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs when the playoff field is announced Sunday.

Furman scored three touchdowns in each of the first three quarters.

Wofforrd's (3-8, 3-5) Jimmy Weirick threw for 428 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

The Citadel 26, VMI 22

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graeson Underwood connected with Christian Hilton on a 51-yard touchdown with 3:37 left in the game to lift The Citadel to a 26-22 win over VMI Saturday afternoon to win The Military Classic of the South rivalry game.

The Bulldogs took a 14-3 lead at intermission, but VMI roared back with three third-quarter touchdowns after Eric Rankin blocked a Citadel punt and Elijah Quamiley returned it 20 yards for a touchdown to take a 22-14 lead.

Cooper Wallace ran eight yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs within two, 22-20, but the-two-point conversion attempt to tie it failed. After the Keydets were forced to punt with 6:04 left, The Citadel went 78 yards in six plays for the game-winning score.

The Citadel (4-7, 3-5 Southern) finished with 319 yards on the ground, with Wallace leading the effort with 94 yards on nine carries.

Three quarterbacks combined to go 18 of 24 for 232 yards to lead VMI (1-10, 0-8).

Stetson 42, Presbyterian 21

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Alex Piccirilli passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns and Stetson doubled up Presbyterian 42-21 on Saturday.

Piccirilli connected with Michael Carley for a 71-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to give Stetson (4-6, 2-5 Pioneer Football League) a 7-0 lead. Piccirilli teamed up with Mason Proch for a 22-yard score late in the second quarter and the Hatters took a 14-7 lead into intermission.

Piccirilli threw touchdown passes to Jalon Warthen-Carr covering 35 yards and a 5-yarder to Quinton Lane to put Stetson up 28-7 with 5:12 left in the third. Jalen Leary had scoring runs of 1 and 33 yards in the fourth.

Freshman Ty Englehart completed 17 of 29 passes for 245 yards with two interceptions for Presbyterian (1-10, 0-8), which has lost nine straight.