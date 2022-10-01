PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Cramer throws 2 TDs, Morehead State tops Presbyterian 14-10

Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Grady Kramer threw two touchdown passes and the Morehead State defense stiffened the final two times it was on the field and the Eagles held on for a 14-10 win over Presbyterian in the Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday.

Kramer, who was 19 of 41 for 180 yards and an interception, hit Chance Harris for 8 yards in the first quarter and Jeremiah Scott for 5 in the second, capping a 94-yard drive 37 seconds before halftime.

But the Eagles (2-3), who had 305 yards of offense, only had 16 in the second half.

The Blue Hose (1-4) finally got on the board with a field goal early in the fourth quarter, followed by a Nate Hayden 1-yard run. But Presbyterian only gained 22 yards in 11 plays on its final two drives, which started on the 11 and 26.

Harris picked up 103 yards for Morehead State.

Hayden and Ty Englehart combined for complete 20 of 37 passes for 222 yards.

Mercer 42, Wofford 7





SPARTANBURG (AP) — Devron Harper caught a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third and Mercer topped 40 points for the third time in five games as the Bears dominated Wofford, 42-7 in a Southern Conference game Saturday.

Mercer beat Morehead State 63-13 in the season opener and routed Gardner-Webb 42-7 last week.

The Bears (4-1, 2-0) held Wofford to just 67 yards on 25 carries and held the Terriers to 154 passing yards with two interceptions.

Seven runners combined for 224 rushing yards on 45 carries, with four different backs reaching the end zone. Austin Douglas carried 12 times for 73 yards to lead the Bears.

Harper ran eight yards to cap Mercer's first possession, then pulled in a pair of Fred Payton touchdown passes in the third quarter — a four-yard toss to cap a nine-play, 84-yard drive and a 62-yard strike. Harper caught seven passes for 126 yards.

Payton completed 20 of 26 passes for 330 yards.

Jimmy Weirick was 19 of 32 passing for 154 yards and was intercepted once for Wofford (0-5).

Appalachian State 49, The Citadel

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled to a 49-0 win on Saturday over The Citadel.

The Mountaineers' (3-2) first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn't the case against the Bulldogs (2-2), who they outgained 545-223.

It was the 43rd meeting between the teams but the first nonconference game between them since the Mountaineers left for the FBS.

The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions in taking off to a 35-0 lead.

Brice was 12-of-18 passing for 265 yards with two of his scoring throws going to Christian Horn, one an 80-yarder. Horn's older brother, Brian Horn, plays linebacker for The Citadel. Christian Horn finished with 132 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Camerun Peoples rushed for 102 yards, 73 coming on a second-quarter TD.

Bulldogs grad transfer quarterback Peyton Derrick started his collegiate career at Appalachian State, where he spent two years before playing three seasons at Wofford. The triple-option oriented Bulldogs couldn't generate much offense, picking up 172 yards on 59 attempts for a 2.9 average.

The shutout was the first for the Mountaineers since a 34-0 victory over Toledo in 2017.

Samford 34, Furman 27

GREENVILLE (AP) — Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.

After Furman (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Michael Hiers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Stanton. Thomas added scoring runs from 28 and 14 yards out and Samford (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for good. Thomas' 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter stretched the Bulldogs' lead 27-17.

Hiers was 29-of-38 passing for 228 yards with two touchdown passes. Thomas carried the ball just five times.

Jace Wilson's third touchdown pass of the game, a 2-yarder to Joshua Harris, capped a 15-play, 90-yard drive that pulled Furman to 34-27 with 2:03 remaining. The Paladins last possession ended on its 21-yard line with three seconds to go.

Carson-Newman 24, Newberry 14

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - Being held to under 200 yards of offense for the first time this season, the No. 7 Newberry College (4-1, 2-1 SAC) football team found themselves on the unfavorable side of a 24-14 decision to the Eagles of Carson-Newman on the road on Saturday, October 1.

Though the offense was stifled most of the day, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) still managed to rattle off 82 yards on the afternoon. The Wolves were forced to use a trio of quarterbacks in the contest with senior Pete Elmore (Barnwell) providing the biggest spark to the offense as he completed six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Graduate student Alex Smith (Irmo) was the only member of the defensive side of the ball to record a sack on the afternoon while four others were able to account for tackles for loss on the day. Junior Luke Taylor (Summerville) led the team with 15 total tackles in the contest while senior Devante Gambrell (Anderson) accounted for 1.5-TFLs in the game.

Though the Wolves crossed the 50-yard line into Eagles territory on the opening drive of the day, partially thanks to a pass interference call on the Eagles, they stalled out just on the other side and were forced to punt the ball. The two teams traded back and forth scoreless drive before the Wolves carried the momentum of their third drive into the second quarter and found the back of the end zone as Elmore hit graduate Tommy Washington (Spartanburg) on the goal line for the first score of the game to give the Wolves the 7-0 lead in the second.

An interception brought the next Newberry drive to a halt, and Carson-Newman tried to take advantage of that opportunity as they set up for a long field goal try. However junior Carson Smith (Abbeville) broke through the line to get a hand on the try and graduate Chico Onyekwere (Washington, D.C.) to picked up the loose ball and return it 60-yards to the house to give the Wolves the 14-0 advantage. Carson-Newman scored on their final drive of the opening half, making it 14-7 going into the halftime break.

Neither team would score on their opening drive of the second half, but Carson-Newman would make it a new ball game on their second drive as they were able to put seven points on the board and tie the game up at 14. Two dropped passes on the next drive for the Wolves caused a quick three-and-out but the tie would carry over into the fourth quarter of action.

Carson-Newman ate up nearly half the quarter on a 15-play drive that saw them with their first lead of the day, 21-14. They added three more points on a field goal in the waning minutes after bringing a pair of Newberry offensive drives to quick ends. A costly turnover running the two-minute drill in the last 60 seconds of the contest sealed the deal for the Eagles as they took away the 24-14 victory.

Other scores

Limestone 17, Mars Hill 14

Wingate 31, Erskine 7

Benedict 45, Fort Valley St. 13

West Fla. 34, N. Greenville 31

Central St. 35, Allen 32