PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Coastal downs Gardner-Webb

CONWAY (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for three touchdowns, including a 7-yard toss to Jacob Jenkins in the fourth quarter, to rally Coastal Carolina past Gardner-Webb 31-27 on Saturday.

The FCS Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) trailed 24-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring 17 straight points, including two short touchdown runs by Bailey Fisher, to take the lead with 10 1/2 minutes left in the game.

But McCall led the Chanticleers (2-0) on a 10-play, 84-yard drive, connecting with Jenkins for the go-ahead score with four minutes remaining. The Bulldogs final two possessions ended in interceptions by Lance Boykin. Gardner-Webb also lost two fumbles.

McCall was 22-of-30 passing for 308 yards with an interception. Tyson Mobley had a pair of TD catches. Matthew McDoom had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score

Fisher was 27-of-37 passing for 403 yards with a touchdown and the two picks. T.J. Luther had 188 yards receiving on five catches.

The teams combined for 756 yards in the air and just 93 on the ground.

Elon 26, Wofford 0

SPARTANBURG (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns and Elon stifled Wofford 26-0 on Saturday.

McKay threw scores of 3 and 6 yards to Jackson Parham and connected on a 27-yarder to Jordan Bonner for Elon (1-1).

The Terriers managed just 128 yards of offense. Wofford now has been outscored 57-0 and collected just 358 yards of offense in its first two games. Wofford hadn't been shut out since the 2016 season when it was blanked three times.

It was the 40th meeting between the two programs in a series that now has been played for a century. Wofford (0-2) owns the series advantage 28-12.

Other scores

Limestone 73, St. Augustine's 14

Benedict 14, Lane 0

Erskine 23, Clark Atlanta 19

Newberry 29, North Greenville 22

NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

Presbyterian 21, Virginia Lynchburg 13

The Citadel 20, ETSU 17