PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Coastal Carolina unbeaten after wild finish

CONWAY -- CJ Beasley ran 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leaping over a defender on the way to the end zone, and Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 34-30 on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes in the final six minutes.
Beasley's run capped a 485-yard offensive performance by the Chanticleers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) that was highlighted by Grayson McCall's four touchdowns — three passing and one on the ground.
McCall hit Jared Brown for 61 yards and a touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the Chanticleers their first lead — 28-27 — since early in the second quarter. After the Eagles regained the lead on a field by Alex Raynor, McCall led the Chanticleers 82 yards in 1:23, twice converting on third down prior to Beasley's go-ahead score with 38 seconds remaining.
On Georgia Southern's final possession, Coastal's JT Killen had a sack and Kyle Vantrease threw incomplete three times.
Vantrease finished with 26 completions in 43 attempts for 284 yards. He threw two TD passes but had two turnovers — a fumble and an interception. Jalen White had 145 yards rushing with one touchdown on 18 carries for the Eagles (3-2, 0-1).
McCall was 23-of-34 passing for 335 yards, Brown had five catches for 139 yards and Beasley 64 rushing yards on 12 carries.