PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Charleston Southern falls to N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T 30, Charleston Southern 10

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten scored two touchdowns, Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and North Carolina A&T defeated Charleston Southern 20-10 on Saturday.

Tuten's 2-yard run gave the Aggies' their first lead, 13-10 in the middle of the third quarter. He also had an 8-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Fowler in the fourth.

The Buccaneers took a 7-0 lead on Tony Bartalo's 34-yard pass to Nivon Holland in the second quarter. The lead was short-lived when Cooke returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Tuten gained 106 yards on 22 carries for the Aggies (7-3, 4-0 Big South) and Fowler completed 10 of 22 passes for 151 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Bartalo was 14-of-31 passing for 162 yards with an interception for the Buccaneers (2-8, 2-3). He was sacked six times.

The Aggies' win, their seventh in a row, combined with Gardner-Webb's 42-35 win over Campbell, leaves NC A&T and Gardner-Webb tied for first place in the Big South with one game to go. Gardner-Webb will host NC A&T on Saturday, with the winner claiming the conference championship and the Big South's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Furman 23, Mercer 23-13

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ian Williams kicked three field goals and Tyler Huff ran for one touchdown and passed for another as Furman took over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference with a 23-13 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Furman (8-2, 6-1) is one game behind conference leader Samford (9-1, 7-0), which posted a 35-24 win over Chattanooga Saturday. Furman closes out its regular season against Wofford.

Williams kicked a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter to put Furman on the board, then booted a pair from 36-yards out in the second half.

Huff capped a 10-play, 70 yard drive at the end of the first half with a 7-yard run to the end zone to take the lead for good, 10-7. Huff found Joshua Harris with a 56-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Williams added two field goals to make it 23-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Fred Payton completed 29 of 41 passes and had touchdown passes to Ty James and Travion Solomon for Mercer (7-3, 5-2).

Huff had 283 yards on 19-of-31 passing and added 76 yards on 10 carries for Furman.

The Citadel 66, Virginia Lynchburg 0

CHARLESTON (AP) — Graeson Underwood threw a touchdown pass and six different running backs scored touchdowns as The Citadel rolled to a 66-0 victory over HBCU-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Peyton Derrick's 1-yard touchdown run, Chris Beverly's 48-yard interception-return score and Colby Kintner's 47-yard field goal staked The Citadel (3-7) to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Underwood's scoring toss was a 14-yarder to J.J. Hudson late in the third quarter, upping The Citadel's lead to 45-0.

Braden Walker accounted for two of the Bulldogs' seven rushing touchdowns. Hudson, Cooper Wallace, Johnny Crawford III and Ha'Keem Monroe also ran for a score.

Underwood completed 3 of 4 passes for 79 yards for the Bulldogs. Derrick was 0-of-6 passing with an interception.

Alvaro Otega-Morales and backup Fanelle Andrus combined to complete only 9 of 26 passes for 80 yards with four interceptions — three by Andrus — for Virginia Lynchburg. David Anderson carried 20 times for 77 yards. The Dragons totaled only 108 yards of offense.

Wofford 34, VMI 16

SPARTANBURG. (AP) — Ryan Ingram ran for two touchdowns and RJ Khayo returned a punt 79 yards for a score and Wofford kept VMI winless in Southern Conference play, posting a 34-16 victory Saturday.

Jimmy Weirick fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Djete midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and Ingram raced 19 yards for his first score less than two minutes later. Three minutes later, Khayo scored to give the Terriers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Bridger Jones kicked field goals from 30 and 41 yards and Ingram scored on a 5-yard run for Wofford (3-7, 3-4).

Seth Morgan hit Isaiah Lemmond for a 52-yard touchdown just before halftime to get the Keydets (1-9, 0-7) within two scores, 24-10.

Morgan completed 21 of 38 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown with an interception for VMI.

Kyle Parsons gained 112 yards on 18 carries and Ingram added 77 yards on 16 carries to lead Wofford.

Other scores

Barton 51, Erskine 22

Newberry 27, Mars Hill 24

W. Georgia 43, N. Greenville 36

Benedict 58, Tuskegee 21