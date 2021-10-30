PALMETTO STATE FOOTBALL: Chambers leads Charleston Southern past Campbell 27-14

CHARLESTON (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for two touchdowns and scored on a 55-yard run to lead Charleston Southern to a 27-14 victory over Campbell on Saturday.
Chambers hit Cayden Jordan for a 26-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring and his touchdown run with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter put the game away for the Buccaneers (3-4, 2-3 Big South).
Charleston Southern led 20-0 through three quarters before Campbell (3-5, 2-3) rallied with a 9-yard touchdown catch and a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryant Barr.
Chambers completed 34 of 48 passes for 255 yards for the Bucs. He had 102 yards rushing on eight carries. Jordan had nine catches for 134 yards.
Campbell's Wiley Hartley completed 28 of 45 passes for 275 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Barr was the Camels' leading rusher with 29 yards and they were held to 49 yards on the ground.
Charleston Southern allowed a total of 33 points in three home games, all wins.
Chattanooga 13, Furman 3
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrell Price rushed for 110 yards and Ailym Ford ran for 108 and the game's only touchdown as Chattanooga defeated Furman 13-3 in Southern Conference play on Saturday.
Ford's TD came on Chattanooga's first possession of the game, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard run. It was the only score of the first half. Furman pulled within 7-3 on a 24-yard field goal by Timmy Bleekrode with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Mocs (5-3, 4-1) answered on the ensuing drive with freshman Aaron Sears' 40-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead. Sears kicked a 38-yarder with 5:57 left in the game to finish the scoring.
Cole Copeland completed 13 of 20 passes for 146 yards with one interception for Chattanooga. Price and Ford accounted for 218 of the Mocs' 245 yards on the ground.
Freshman Jace Wilson was 4-of-14 passing for 47 yards with one interception for the Paladins (4-4, 2-3). Devin Abrams carried nine times for 68 yards. Furman had just 157 yards of offense with 67 of those coming on a 44-yard run by Abrams and a 23-yarder by Wilson.
W. Carolina 41, Wofford 21
SPARTANBURG (AP) — Rogan Wells threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, ran for a fifth and Western Carolina shot past Wofford 41-21 on Saturday.
The Catamounts (2-6, 2-3 Southern Conference) built a 41-7 lead while keeping Wofford winless in conference play.
The Terriers (1-7, 0-6) gained 299 yards on the ground but passed for just 35. Wofford has lost 11 straight in conference.
Raphael Williams caught 16 passes for 177 yards and touchdown receptions of 9 and 27 yards for Western Carolina. Calvin Jones hauled in a 72-yard TD pass.
Wofford scored twice in the last 7:35. Irvin Mulligan carried 12 times for 101 yards and a touchdown from the 1-yard line. David Legette added a 19-yard rushing score. Bryce Corriston and Kyle Pinnix were a combined 4-of-12 passing. Corriston was intercepted once and Pinnix threw an 11-yard touchdown to Wyatt Bartkowiak.
Stetson 62, Presbyterian 14
CLINTON (AP) — Alex Piccirilli threw for three touchdowns and Stetson defeated Presbyterian 62-14 on Saturday for the Hatters' first Pioneer Football League win of the season.
The Hatters (3-4, 1-3) set a program record with 10 sacks and tied another with four interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-6 by Alex Villas for a 28-0 halftime lead. Rassie Littlejohn had two interceptions. The Blue Hose have been intercepted 22 times this season.
Three Stetson touchdowns came on short fields of 30 yards or less after the Blue Hose turned the ball over on downs. Presbyterian, which generally eschews punting, was 1 of 10 on fourth-down conversions and is 18 of 59 for the season.
Piccirilli was 20-of-32 passing for 217 yards and also ran for a score. Two of his touchdown went to Jordan Younge-Humphrey. Jalen Leary ran for two touchdowns. Seven Hatters were involved in sacks.
Ren Hefley was 25 of 40 for 197 yards passing, one touchdown and three picks for the Blue Hose. In all, Presbyterian (2-5, 0-4) was 32 of 57 for 298 yards.
Mercer 34, The Citadel 7
CHARLESTON (AP) — Fred Davis had two touchdown runs and Mercer beat The Citadel 34-7 on Saturday.
Mercer (6-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) has won two in a row since losing to VMI 45-7 and remains tied with Chattanooga atop the conference standings.
Davis carried the ball 15 times for 88 yards. He scored from the 1 on back-to-back series to end the second quarter, giving the Bears a 21-7 halftime lead.
Lance Wise had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Tayshaun Shipp broke loose on a 72-yard TD run, each late in the fourth quarter for the Bears.
Jaylan Adams tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Cherry in the first quarter for The Citadel (2-6, 1-4), which committed three turnovers. Cherry finished with five catches for 82 yards.